DANVILLE – Governor JB Pritzker, Vermilion Advantage and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced that Vermilion Advantage has been awarded $80,000 in federal grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Local Technical Assistance program. Vermilion Advantage is a non-profit organization that combines the functions of a chamber of commerce and an economic development agency to create and sustain an environment for business success and economic growth within Danville and Vermilion County.

“Illinois is committed to investing in projects that leverage that strengthen economic development opportunities while creating jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to organizations like Vermilion Advantage, and support from the Federal Grant Support Program, businesses in Vermilion County will benefit for years to come from the recruitment plan created through this initiative.”

To make their federal application more competitive, Vermilion Advantage applied for and received a $10,000 investment from DCEO through the Federal Grant Support Program, and contributed $10,000 of local funding support to the project. The $100,000 planning project will support the development of a strategy for economic recovery and resilience to target Vermilion County’s business recruitment and retention efforts, including workforce development in Danville. The strategy will include an assessment of current economic conditions, industry analysis, workforce skills assessment, strategy for targeted outreach and recommendations for industrial site development.

“Vermilion Advantage is excited about our partnership with TPMA on the East Voorhees Redevelopment Study. This is a critical first step in building a solid plan for the revitalization of East Danville. We start from this point by creating our new economy of the future,” said Mike Marron, President, Vermilion Advantage.

“DCEO’s Federal Grant Support Program continues to give Illinoisans a competitive advantage to secure federal funding that will support Illinois communities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The State of Illinois is investing in Vermilion Advantage’s plans to create new jobs and economic opportunity for families in Vermilion County.”

The planning project will include data and analysis for the whole county and particular attention will be given to Danville’s East Voorhees Street corridor, once known as the industrial heart of the county. The City of Danville has a rich manufacturing history. The East Voorhees Street corridor is a prime location for future industrial development to bring new economic opportunity and employment to the county. Upon completion, the project will be part of the roadmap toward future economic sustainability and economic resiliency along the East Voorhees Street corridor and throughout the region.

“As a strong partner in Vermilion Advantage’s work to strengthen the local economy, I’m proud to see this important organization receive critical grant funding,” said Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign). “The community in Vermilion County will greatly benefit from Vermilion Advantage's plans to support the business environment by boosting economic recovery and resilience.”

The Economic Development Administration’s Local Technical Assistance program was designed to help fill the knowledge and information gaps that may prevent leaders in the public and nonprofit sectors in distressed areas from making optimal decisions on local economic development issues.

