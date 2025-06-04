HUNTLEY — Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and Intersect Illinois today announced Silesia will open its second U.S. facility in Huntley. As part of the company’s decision to expand in Illinois, it will invest $40 million to build a new flavor innovation and production facility and create 41 new full-time jobs.

“I am thrilled that Silesia is doubling down on their commitment to Illinois and expanding on an already rich legacy in our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With the opening of the new flavor innovation and production facility in Huntley, Silesia is bringing good jobs and opportunity to our people while further solidifying our status as a national leader in food and beverage manufacturing and processing.”

Silesia – a flavor company headquartered in Germany – develops, produces and distributes flavors to the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company’s new $40 million facility builds upon its existing prominent footprint in Illinois. The company established its first U.S. sales office in Elk Grove in 1996, followed by a production facility in Hoffman Estates in 2001. This facility has focused on producing liquid sweet flavors for the confectionery, bakery, beverage, and dairy industries.

“The opening of this facility is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision,” said Thomas Ginschel, President of the Americas, Silesia Group. “We’re excited to bring this new facility to the Village of Huntley and are grateful for the support of our partners and local leaders.”

With support from the State’s EDGE incentives, Silesia is reaffirming its commitment to the region through the construction of a second manufacturing facility. This new plant, located in Huntley, will produce powdered savory and sweet flavors, as well as liquid savory flavors, for distribution across North and South America. Equipped with cutting-edge culinary research labs, the facility will enable co-creation opportunities with customers. Savory flavors from Huntley will be used in a wide range of products, including sauces, dressings, and snacks. Sweet, powdered flavors will serve applications ranging from sports nutrition to confectionery.

Silesia’s decision to expand its operations builds upon Illinois’ global reputation as a leader in the food processing industry. Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the State is laying the foundation for long-term success by focusing on key, high-growth industries including food processing. Illinois is home to Ferrero’s first chocolate factory in North America, innovation and R&D labs designed to help companies grow and innovate, as well as headquarters such as Kraft Heinz, Wrigley, and Mondelez. With top-ranked infrastructure, access to supply chains, and a world-class workforce, Illinois’ food processing ecosystem is unparalleled.

“Illinois is proud to support the expansion of Silesia, a global leader in flavor manufacturing, which further reinforces our state’s reputation as a prime destination for international investment and innovation,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “We remain committed to fostering a business climate that attracts world-class companies and creates quality jobs for hard-working Illinoisans.”

“The Village of Huntley is proud that Silesia has chosen our community as their next home for expansion, a decision that truly highlights the outstanding synergy between a growing business and a thriving community,” said Huntley Mayor Tim Hoeft.

As part of the State of Illinois’ incentive package, Silesia received an EDGE tax credit for their substantial investment and commitment to job creation. A link to the full Silesia agreement can be found on the DCEO website. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in communities across Illinois.

"Silesia's decision to establish its new production facility in Huntley reinforces Illinois' position as a national leader in food manufacturing and innovation," said Christy George, President and CEO of Intersect Illinois. "We are proud to have supported Silesia in their site search and are excited to see their growth and investment in our state's thriving food manufacturing ecosystem."

Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, several prominent global companies, including Epic Medical, Damera, and Diraq have recently committed to expanding their business in Illinois because of the state’s skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and commitment to economic development. These recent investments underscore Illinois’ reputation as a hub for international business and destination for corporate expansion and relocation.

