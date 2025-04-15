CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Illinois film industry leaders today to announce film production expenditures of $653 million in 2024 – the second-highest expenditure total in state history – along with estimated wages of $351 million and 18,200 estimated hires in the industry (excluding extras). The high expenditures demonstrate Illinois’ ability to bounce back in the wake of the strikes that halted production in 2023.

“Through the Film and TV Workforce Program, we have invested in the future of the industry – increasing diversity and building out a qualified pipeline of hundreds who are equipped to serve on film crews and making it possible for us to attract major productions,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our success is a testament to our hard work and partnership as well as the undeniable charm of Illinois and our people that makes us a prime creative destination.”

This achievement was centrally driven by Governor Pritzker’s commitment to growing Illinois’ world-renowned film industry by expanding the Film Production Tax Credit, extending the credit through 2032, and launching the Film & TV Workforce Training Program. As filmmakers continue to bring their crews and talent to the state, Illinois' economy benefits from the influx of production companies supporting local catering companies and restaurants, hotels, drivers, a diverse union workforce, and other key industries.

In order to build upon the state's reputation as a national destination for film and TV production, in 2022 the state launched the Film and TV Workforce Training Program, which is designed to increase diversity in Illinois' film industry. Since the program's launch, the Illinois Film Office has partnered with various organizations across the state to train and hire over 200 individuals per year from groups that are historically underrepresented in the industry.

"Illinois is showing you what's possible when you support the arts and creative industries—it's no surprise we're seeing one of our best years yet for film and TV production,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This success didn't happen by chance, but the result of our Film Production Tax Credit which has helped make Illinois a top destination for filmmakers. When government invests in the arts, we're supporting jobs, creativity, and the stories that connect us."

The State of Illinois is also ensuring it is a strong competitor for new productions by administering the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit, a 30% tax credit on qualified expenditures, including production spending, salaries, and an additional 15% on salaries for people who live in economically disadvantaged areas. Unlike other states, Illinois does not have a cap on film and television tax credits – a program that was extended through 2032 by Governor Pritzker.

“Fueled by progress made as a result of Illinois’ competitive Film Production Tax Credit and the Film and TV Workforce Training Program, the state’s film industry is thriving,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “As DCEO’s Illinois Film Office celebrates 50 years of success, we will continue to strengthen Illinois’ reputation as a premier destination for film.”

Illinois’ incentive program, which offers tax credits for local labor and production expenditures, has been a key factor in Illinois landing major productions. The State's tax credit has resulted in a $6.81 return on investment for every dollar spent on the incentive, resulting in over $4.5 billion in economic activity between FY17 and FY24. 94% of Illinois' current film industry economic impact is attributed to the impact of the tax credit enacted by Governor Pritzker.

Our collaboration with the Illinois Film Office over the past three years has been nothing short of transformative,” said Aurora Toshiko King, Executive Director of Free Spirit Media. “This reciprocal relationship has provided an invaluable bedrock of support, strengthening the fabric of our organization. It has significantly increased our capacity to identify, nurture, and equip the next generation of Chicago's incredibly talented filmmakers and media professionals.

“We stand at the ready to work with the Governor, his team, and the General Assembly in growing the entertainment industry and contributing to the economic opportunities for our state and workforce,” said Tony Barracca, Business Manager for the Illinois Alliance of Theatrical State Employees Local 476.

“Illinois has been the heart of our ‘One Chicago’ universe for over a decade,” said Jerry DiCanio, EVP Production Operations, Universal Television. “The state’s support for our television productions has allowed us to create thousands of local jobs and tell impactful stories that resonate with audiences around the world. We’re grateful to be part of a thriving community and look forward to continuing our work in this incredible city and state.”

Illinois is a world class destination for award-winning productions – in addition to TV's #1 rated night of dramas on NBC with Chicago Med/Fire/PD, Chicago is also featured in the popular sci-fi series "Dark Matter" on Apple TV+ and the award-winning “The Bear” on FX, which recently wrapped filming season four. Additionally, the critically acclaimed "Somebody Somewhere" was filmed in Lockport and recently premiered its third season on HBO Max.

“Monsters” recently filmed its third season for Netflix in Chicago and rural Illinois locations while “Deli Boys” premiered its first season on Hulu this spring. “The Chi” filmed its sixth and seventh seasons in 2024, the latter of which will be premiering on Paramount+ this summer, and “Power Book: Force” wrapped its third season in 2024.

Independent films also continue to thrive in Illinois – “Ghostlight” premiered on opening night of the Sundance Film Festival in 2024, and “The Up and Comer” and “Love Language” have both made a splash on the independent film scene. Also, holiday production “Once Upon a Christmas Wish,” was filmed in the Chicago suburbs.

"It's really hard to find financing for movies in the current environment,” said Eddie Linker, producer of “Ghostlight.” “The ability to use the Illinois Tax Credit at almost any budget level is often the difference between making a movie or hoping to make a movie."

