DU QUOIN, IL – Governor JB Pritzker announces a $16.4 million investment in road repairs on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, bringing much needed upgrades to one of southern Illinois’ most beloved venues.

With over $30 million in Rebuild Illinois funds allocated by Governor JB Pritzker and his administration—alongside support from the Illinois General Assembly—the fairgrounds have seen sweeping upgrades across the 750-acre footprint. An additional $21.7 million in repairs have been completed by the Du Quoin Buildings and Grounds team for a total investment topping $50 million.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Pritzker and the Rebuild Illinois initiative, we’ve been able to address decades of deferred maintenance and work toward restoring the fairgrounds to their full potential,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “These upgrades not only enhance the visitor experience but also reaffirm the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds’ critical role as an economic engine for Southern Illinois.”

Visitors will notice improvements throughout the grounds, including:

Newly constructed horse paddocks, barns and docks

Grandstand renovations

Remodeled bathrooms in the Expo Building

Front gate renovations

Expansion of the Gate 3 entrance for improved access

Remodeled administrative building

Installation of pollinator plots to support local ecosystems

“While some work remains to be done, the progress is unmistakable, and the grounds have never looked better,” said Luke Davison, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. “We’re proud to showcase the advances we’ve made and grateful for the support that made it possible.”

