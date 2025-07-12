CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and next-generation battery technology company Pure Lithium Corporation, today announced the company will relocate its entire operation from Boston to Chicago to support the company’s drive toward commercial production. Pure Lithium’s $46 million investment, bolstered by the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) program, will enable the company to manufacture the first commercially viable lithium metal battery in Illinois, with plans to target the drone and defense, consumer electronics, grid-scale energy storage systems and electric vehicle markets, while supporting the state’s clean energy economy.

“I am excited to welcome the team at Pure Lithium to our state, where they'll be an excellent addition to the business landscape and burgeoning clean energy ecosystem,” said Governor JB Pritzker. "Their investment will not only create jobs and economic opportunity for our people but help power the green revolution right here in Illinois."

After completing its initial R&D, or “start-up,” phase in Boston, the entire operation is relocating to Illinois and expanding to include production and manufacturing. The company is expected to open its new facility this year in Chicago’s Fulton Market district – a growing hub for technology companies and corporate headquarters.

“Our new facility in Chicago aligns with the company’s long-term operational goals and growth strategy,” said Pure Lithium Founder and CEO Emilie Bodoin. “This is a decisive step in the company’s transition from pure R&D to scaling up for commercial production. This requires different technologies, different facilities and different skillsets. This move allows us to construct a semi-automated battery pilot line vertically integrating our lithium metal reactor, and the incentives assist in funding critical pilot equipment, accelerating our timeline to market.”

Chicago’s robust infrastructure and qualified workforce of technicians and highly trained engineers give Pure Lithium the resources it needs as the company shifts from pure R&D to a focus on production. By the time the company moves forward from pilot facilities to full scale production, Pure Lithium’s roots will be firmly established in the Illinois ecosystem.

“Through the REV Illinois program, the State is supporting companies that have a shared mission of bolstering manufacturing jobs in Illinois’ clean energy economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Pure Lithium’s decision to relocate its operation and begin manufacturing in Chicago is a testament to Illinois’ role as a clean energy leader that offers competitive incentives, a world-class workforce and top-rated infrastructure.”

The move also puts Pure Lithium closer to Argonne National Laboratory, one of the nation’s leading scientific institutions. Pure Lithium and Argonne are currently collaborating on a project to scale lithium metal anode production using recycled lithium metal, with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. After exploring options in different cities and states, the company decided Illinois provides the best opportunities to achieve its goal of commercialization.

"Illinois offers the complete package for clean energy manufacturers looking to scale up in the long term, including access to a highly skilled workforce and renowned research institutions such as Argonne, as well as competitive tax credit offerings," said Intersect Illinois President and CEO Christy George. "Intersect was pleased to play a role in showcasing Illinois' advantages and helping to attract Pure Lithium to its new home in Chicago."

With its commitment to investing $46 million and moving jobs to Illinois and/or creating 50 new jobs, Pure Lithium will receive Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) incentives from DCEO as part of an incentive package. REV provides competitive incentives for manufacturers across EV and renewables sectors to expand in or move to Illinois. A link to the executed REV agreement can be found here.

“By moving its operations to Chicago, Pure Lithium is joining a legacy of companies in Illinois’ manufacturing industry that are contributing to the clean energy ecosystem,” said Senator Lakesia Collins (D – Chicago). “These investments support the goals of growing the clean energy production and manufacturing industries, as outlined in Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan.”

This major investment project is part of the State's direct effort to achieve the goals of Illinois' Economic Growth Plan. Building upon Illinois' success, the plan outlines a roadmap to attract record-level investments, create jobs and support communities while laying the foundation for economic growth for generations to come. Guided by the plan, the REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry for the state – clean energy production and manufacturing – which continues to grow with assistance from Illinois’ leadership and their support of innovative technologies that reduce costs and emissions.

Pure Lithium’s decision to move their operations to Illinois builds upon the numerous manufacturing companies that have also recently chosen to establish or expand their business in the state including Damera Corporation, Rivian, and Wieland North America due to the state’s skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and commitment to building a clean energy economy.

