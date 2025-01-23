DEERFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker, Fortune Brands Innovations and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced new investments in the company’s expanded headquarters in Deerfield. Fortune Brands Innovations’ significant investment in capital expenditures, bolstered by an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement, will enable the company to expand its headquarters to increase its operations and position the company and its brands for long-term growth.

“Fortune Brands Innovations’ decision to establish its global headquarters in Deerfield is a testament to Illinois’ talented workforce, dynamic business ecosystem, and culture of innovation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Supported by the EDGE program, this significant investment will generate hundreds of new jobs and further solidify Illinois as the premier state to live, work, and do business.”

An industry-leading innovation company dedicated to creating smart, safer and more beautiful homes and improving lives, Fortune Brands Innovations will consolidate and streamline its U.S. divisional headquarters operations into a single global headquarters in Deerfield. The company’s decision to grow in Illinois will deliver a world-class, collaborative office environment to fuel the company’s innovation, accelerate its digital solutions and grow its core products.

“We conducted a thorough, nationwide headquarters search before confirming Deerfield, Illinois as the most strategic location for our new, state-of-the-art campus, which will have capacity for over 1,000 associates by the end of 2027,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink. “Illinois is home to one of the strongest professional labor forces in the nation, which is exactly what we need as we unify our associates in one location and continue to innovate for accelerated growth. The deep talent pool and competitive incentives package from the State of Illinois were critical factors in our decision.”

“Fortune Brands Innovations has made a name for itself in Deerfield, and the State’s EDGE incentive package is supporting the company’s long-term growth in Illinois as it expands its headquarters,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois’ competitive business attraction incentives, world-class workforce and strategic location in the Middle of Everything are just a few of the many reasons businesses choose to locate or expand in our great state.”

Bolstered by EDGE incentives, Fortune Brands Innovations selected Illinois to locate and expand its global headquarters after considering locations in a variety of other states.

“Illinois has a storied history of innovation, and Fortune Brands Innovations’ decision to grow its operations in Illinois is a testament to all our state has to offer,” said Representative Bob Morgan (D - 58). “Bolstered by State incentives, Fortune Brands Innovations will create new jobs for the North Shore community while contributing to Illinois’ growing business ecosystem.”

“The State of Illinois’ business attraction incentives are stronger than ever under Governor Pritzker’s leadership,” said Senator Julie Morrison (D - 29). “EDGE incentives are supporting Fortune Brands Innovations’ HQ expansion in Deerfield, and I’m proud to see this innovative company poised for continued growth as it creates and retains hundreds of good-paying jobs.”

As part of the State's comprehensive incentive package, Fortune Brands Innovations received an EDGE tax credit, and has committed to making a significant investment, creating at least 400 new full-time jobs and retaining the 128 full-time jobs located in Deerfield at the time of the EDGE agreement application. A link to the full agreement can be found here. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in Illinois communities across the state.

“I am excited to see Fortune Brands expand its footprint in Deerfield and look forward to their continued growth in the Village,” said Deerfield Mayor Daniel C. Shapiro.

“It’s great to see this exciting growth for Fortune Brands and for Lake County. This expansion shows that premier locations with top-shelf office space can still drive demand,” said Lake County Partners president and CEO Kevin Considine.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is an industry-leading innovation company dedicated to creating smarter, safer and more beautiful homes and improving lives. The Company’s driving purpose is to elevate every life by transforming spaces into havens.

The Company is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, SpringWell, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe and Yale residential.

Fortune Brands is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois and trades on the NYSE as FBIN. To learn more, visit www.FBIN.com.

