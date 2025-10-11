CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced Pasqal, a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, will establish their U.S. headquarters as a future tenant of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) on Chicago’s South Side.

With support from the State’s Manufacturing Illinois Chips for Real Opportunity Act (MICRO) Program, Pasqal will invest more than $65 million in their first U.S. location and create 50 new full-time jobs. Pasqal’s facility will include a space to house one of the company’s quantum processing units onsite. In addition to the State’s MICRO incentives, Pasqal has secured a $15 million loan from the Illinois Finance Authority/Climate Bank to support their U.S. project.

“Pasqal’s decision to establish its U.S. headquarters in Illinois marks another major milestone for Illinois’ quantum ecosystem,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As one the world’s leaders in neutral-atom quantum computing, Pasqal’s presence will accelerate innovation, attract new partners, help power the next generation of discovery, and economic growth right here in Illinois. Joining a growing roster of trailblazing companies at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, Pasqal strengthens our position as a global hub for cutting-edge technology.”

"Under our administration, Illinois has done an incredible job of creating a business environment that leads innovation both nationally and globally — we've put our state on the map as a hub for quantum technology. The establishment of Pasqual's headquarters in Chicago not only bolsters our progress, but also brings high-paying jobs and economic growth to our communities," said Lt. Governor Stratton. "Pasqal joins a growing cohort of leaders in the quantum industry who recognize that Illinois is the best state to grow, start, and expand a business."

“The French government is delighted with this investment in the Chicago quantum ecosystem by a French company, Pasqal, which is one of our flagships in the field,” said Charlotte Montel, Consul General of France. “Thanks to proactive action by our authorities, research and industry stakeholders, France is already a quantum powerhouse. This installation is a great addition to the fruitful scientific and technological collaborations between Illinois and our country.”

“Pasqal already delivered and operates multiple +140 qubits machines across Europe, Americas, and the Middle East, said Wasiq Bokhari, Executive Chairman of the Board, Pasqal. “These systems are being used today by Fortune 500 companies and public institutions and by establishing our presence in Illinois, we will bring a proven quantum computer to the U.S. Midwest. This ensures that both industry and government can access real hardware in the near term,”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Establishing our U.S. headquarters in Illinois is a pivotal step in Pasqal’s journey. Here, we will accelerate the development of real-world quantum applications, from advancing new materials and drug discovery to optimizing energy and financial systems,” said Loïc Henriet, CEO, Pasqal. “Illinois has the academic excellence, supportive policy environment, and diverse talent pool to seize the unique opportunity to build quantum solutions in the U.S. These solutions will power future industries and create a profound economic impact.”

Pasqal, founded in France in 2019 by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Nobel Prize Winner Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye, leads the world in neutral-atom quantum computing. The company builds and commercializes quantum computers powered by neutral atom technology — an innovation that has been advanced over the past two decades by the CNRS Charles Fabry Laboratory (IOGS). Headquartered in Palaiseau, just south of Paris, Pasqal ? operates subsidiaries in eight countries and employs a team of more than 300 professionals worldwide.

"Illinois has always been a hub in the global network of innovators, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the global quantum computing revolution,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Pasqal’s investment will create high-tech jobs and drive economic growth in the region, helping Illinois lead the way in the rapidly expanding quantum industry."

“Pasqal’s decision to grow in Illinois is the latest indicator of our state’s strength in quantum. Illinois delivers a deep and expanding ecosystem of innovative companies and leading researchers, where quantum companies can thrive,” said Illinois Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Christy George. “Illinois EDC is proud to have played an instrumental role in Pasqal’s decision to expand in our state.”

Governor Pritzker has prioritized making Illinois a global player in the quantum industry, supporting research and development and attracting leading names in the quantum realm to the state. Last week, Governor Pritzker broke ground on PsiQuantum’s state-of-the-art facility on the South Side of Chicago officially marking the buildout of the IQMP. Other IQMP tenants include the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), IBM, Infleqtion, and Diraq, all of whom leverage their resources to explore the practical applications of quantum.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pasqal, a global pioneer in neutral-atom quantum computing, as the newest IQMP tenant,” said Harley Johnson, Executive Director and CEO of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park. “Pasqal will bring scientific expertise and proven technical achievements to our dynamic, rapidly-growing ecosystem. By expanding both their hardware and software operations, Pasqal will be at the center of delivering practical, real-world quantum applications, and it will all happen right here at the IQMP on Chicago’s South Side.”

“Through this working capital loan to Pasqal, the volunteer board members and effective staff of the Illinois Finance Authority proudly join Governor Pritzker’s call to action to make Illinois a global leader in quantum technology and commercialization, quantum investment, and importantly, good quantum jobs for the people of Illinois,” said Chris Meister, Executive Director, Illinois Finance Authority/Climate Bank (IFA). “While helping meet Pasqal’s capital and commercial needs, this IFA loan appropriately balances sound stewardship of public funds with the potential for good and diverse Illinois jobs represented by a sustainable Illinois quantum economy.”

DCEO’s MICRO program provides incentives for companies that manufacture microchips, semiconductors, quantum computers and associated component parts as well as those engaged in research and development. A link to the full Pasqal MICRO agreement can be found on the DCEO website.

More like this: