CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced five new recipients as official State-Designated Cultural Districts. The State-Designated Cultural Districts program aims to uplift the unique contributions of historic cultural districts throughout Illinois with the overarching goal of increasing economic development opportunities.

“People in cities and towns across the state have vibrant cultural identities, and through the State-Designated Cultural Districts program we’re helping them preserve their history and traditions while promoting economic development,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Cultural Districts reflect the diversity of our great state, and Illinois is proud to recognize their cultural significance while empowering them to expand their reach and share their culture with Illinoisans and visitors alike.”

State-Designated Cultural Districts are communities, towns, or specific geographic areas that have a distinct shared historical and cultural identity that binds the community together. The intended purpose of the program is to encourage economic development; support the preservation and development of history and culturally significant structures, traditions, and languages; foster local cultural development and education; provide a focal point for celebrating communities’ unique cultural identities; and promote equitable growth and opportunity without generating displacement.

"Illinois is committed to preserving our vibrant histories and cultures,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “These new cultural district designations will showcase and celebrate their diversity while driving the local economy forward. Protecting our heritage is an investment in our future."

“This grant funding will not only expand economic development opportunities, but it will do so while preserving the historical and cultural significance of these communities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through the State-Designated Cultural Districts Program, the state can amplify these communities and their history, underscoring how critical they are to Illinois’ story. DCEO is proud to recognize the 2025 designees and celebrate their impact on the diverse cultural fabric of this great state.”

Each designee is eligible to apply for $3 million in funding that will be tailored to fit their individual needs and support the goals of their program to foster economic development and help communities preserve their unique cultural identities.

State-Designated Cultural Districts for 2025:

Entity Region/Location Designated Geographic Region Name Austin African American Business Networking Association Northeast – Chicago Soul City Article continues after sponsor message City of Bloomington North Central – Bloomington City of Bloomington's Downtown Cultural District City of Rockford Northern Stateline – Rockford Heritage District Selfreliance Association Northeast – Chicago Ukrainian Village Vienna High School Southern – Vienna Historic District of the City of Vienna

"I am proud that the City of Rockford is being recognized amongst this esteemed group of cultural district designations around the state,” said House Assistant Majority Leader Maurice West (D-Rockford). “We are always eager to celebrate the cultural contributions of our most historic cities and towns throughout Illinois.”

The State-Designated Cultural Districts opportunity was made available to localities, municipalities and community based nonprofit organizations, through a competitive Notice of Designation Opportunity (NODO). Ten recipients were designated through the program in 2023 and 2024. Eligible applicants had to be historically impacted and at risk of losing their cultural identity due to gentrification displacement, or the COVID-19 pandemic and also have a history of economic disinvestment.

More like this: