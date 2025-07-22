CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced applications are now open for the fifth round of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program provides training opportunities, expands the talent pipeline, and boosts diversity in the construction industry and building trades. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Since 2021, the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program has helped thousands of Illinoisans gain access to good-paying jobs in the construction and building trades,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am proud to expand this program to bring even more opportunities to workers who embody the best parts of Illinois—diversity, drive, and dedication to serve our state and the people who call it home.”

“With these grants, we’re continuing to build real pathways to high paying, family-sustaining careers that don’t require a four-year college degree,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This is about making sure young people—as well as women, people of color and others who have long been underrepresented in the trades—can access the kinds of jobs that keep Illinois running. The Pritzker-Stratton administration is investing in the people who will power our economy for years to come and making sure no one gets left out of that future.”

This round of $25 million in funding will increase the representation of underrepresented groups – including people of color, veterans, and women in the construction trades. This round of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program funding will fund up to 45 programs throughout the state including new grantees, serving nearly 2,000 residents.

“The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program increases economic opportunity for all Illinoisans,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Our state’s workforce is our biggest strength, and the Illinois Works Program is preparing more Illinoisans for jobs in construction and building trades. I encourage all eligible entities to apply for this round of funding.”

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program launched in 2021 with the goal of increasing access to apprenticeship programs to a more diverse pool of candidates. These comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs help participants gain admission to apprenticeship programs, which provide graduates a greater opportunity to start a long-term career in the trades. Since the program’s inception Illinois Works has awarded a total of $75 million serving over 4,000 residents.

Participants of the program attend tuition-free and receive a stipend and other supportive, barrier reduction services, to help enter the construction industry. Upon completion of the program, pre-apprentices receive industry aligned certifications, which will prepare and qualify them to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.

Illinois Works is expanding DCEO’s statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training. The program providers offer structured pathways and manage the program graduates' transition from the pre-apprenticeship program to a registered apprenticeship program in construction and the building trades.

“I'm thrilled to see the continued success of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program,” said Senator Cristina Castro (D – Elgin). “The funding provided through this program is critical to increasing career opportunities for Illinoisans and building up our state’s world-class workforce.”

Eligible applicants include non-profit, community-based organizations, such as industry associations, chambers of commerce, local workforce areas, community colleges, technical schools, and school districts. Experienced and new providers are encouraged to apply, along with existing Illinois Works grantees who propose to serve a different geographic area or Economic Development Region than they were originally contracted to serve. Priority will be given to applicants serving priority Economic Development Regions and underrepresented populations as outlined in the NOFO.

Qualified entities can apply for grants between $150,000 to $550,000. Applications will be accepted until August 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance. To help applicants prepare to apply for funding, DCEO will also be providing technical assistance in the form of webinars, regional meetings, and FAQ.

Signed into law in 2019, the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act is designed to promote diversity, inclusion, and use of apprentices in state-funded capital projects. The Act created three major programs: the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, the Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative, and the Illinois Works Bid Credit Program. Together these three programs aim to create a talent pipeline of skilled and diverse candidates to fill new job opportunities created by the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

