CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $5 million in tourism funding through two grant programs, the Route 66 Grant Program ($4 million) and International Tourism Grant Program ($1 million). Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Here in Illinois, our tourism industry is thriving and we’re not letting up,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With $5 million in funding through our Route 66 and International Grant programs, we’re showcasing our state’s rich history all while creating jobs and driving economic growth. I encourage all eligible entities to apply and continue making Illinois a top destination for visitors from around the world.”

“These grant programs are vital to supporting the dedicated organizations that showcase Illinois' exceptional character,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By nurturing our iconic roadways and fostering international connections, we're ensuring that Illinois remains a world-class destination, captivating both local road-trippers and global explorers alike.”

The Route 66 Grant Program will help promote, develop, preserve, and educate visitors about assets along the Illinois Route 66 corridor in preparation for the 100th anniversary in 2026. Route 66 is one of the most famous roads in America, and it serves as an important historical and cultural symbol. Route 66 was designated in 1926 as part of the new numbered highway network and grew to be one of the most well-known and traveled highways. The construction of Route 66 helped make the Western part of the United States accessible to anyone with a car, while generating economic benefits for many communities along the Route.

“Illinois continues to break tourism records and these two grant programs will help build upon this success,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The Illinois Route 66 Grant Program and International Grant Program will help attract new visitors from near and far and showcase why Illinois is the best place to live, work and do business, all while boosting our local economies.”

The International Tourism Grant Program will increase international travel to Illinois through marketing efforts directed to identified target markets that include Mexico, Canada, German-speaking countries of Germany, UK/Ireland, Austria and Switzerland, France, India, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand.

“This funding opportunity will allow our state's tourism industry to continue to grow,” said Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). ? “I encourage all eligible entities to apply for these grant funding opportunities to help showcase why Illinois is the known as the Middle of Everything.”

“This funding opportunity will help Illinois secure its position as a premier destination,” said Representative Kim DuBuclet (D-Chicago). “Investments like this not only help Illinois sustain momentum, they also help boost our state's local economies.”

Eligible applicants for both grants include certified local tourism and convention bureaus. Qualified entities can apply for Route 66 grants between $20,000 to $300,000 and International Tourism grants between $10,000 to $250,000. Applications for Route 66 grants will be accepted until September 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Applications for International Tourism grants will be accepted until September 3, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eligible applicants can view and apply for each NOFO on their respective landing pages on the DCEO website:

To help applicants prepare to apply for International Tourism grant funding, DCEO will be holding a Technical Assistance (TA) session on August 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Applicants can join the session here.

The State of Illinois continues to prioritize its tourism industry as millions of visitors spend billions of dollars annually across Illinois, boosting economic development and supporting jobs in the industry. Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel tax revenue figures in FY23 with $308 million – surpassing the pre-pandemic record in FY19. Additionally, Illinois welcomed over 111 million visitors who spent $44 billion in 2022 – representing 14 million additional travelers spending $12 billion more than calendar year 2021.

The success of Illinois' tourism sector is due to commitment to supporting the industry as well as the Illinois Office of Tourism's award-winning "Middle of Everything" campaign. Since it launched in 2022, the campaign has contributed to an additional 2 million trips equaling an additional $1 billion spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions, according to data from Longwoods International. Additionally, every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $91 in visitor spending while generating $10 in state and local tax revenue for every dollar spent – an enormous return on investment.