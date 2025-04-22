Governor Pritzker Announces 25 Awards To Revitalize Main Streets And Downtowns Across Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JACKSONVILLE – Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and local leaders in Jacksonville today to announce state-funded grant awards totaling $30 million for 25 grantees through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets (RDMS, $20 million) and Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE, $10 million) programs to revitalize commercial corridors and downtown areas throughout the state and accelerate local economic initiatives. “As Governor, one of my top priorities is to reverse decades of neglect and broken promises and bring jobs, opportunity, and hope back to communities across Illinois, while breathing new life into our downtown corridors and beyond,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This program will directly support 25 communities across the state by funding critical community development projects, housing and infrastructure all while revitalizing commercial corridors.” "These investments reflect our deep commitment to communities that have been overlooked for too long—places with rich histories and hardworking families who deserve more. These investments aren't just improving buildings and streets, but by revitalizing downtown spaces and driving economic development, we're creating opportunity, strengthening local economies, and building a future where every Illinois family can thrive," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. The RDMS Capital Program provides grants for construction, repair and modernization of public infrastructure and amenities to boost jobs, improve quality of life and stimulate economic activity for communities that have experienced historic disinvestment. The goal of this program is to drive investment in infrastructure and public amenities that will invite more people back into Main Street districts and local city centers in communities of all sizes. These Main Street districts are economic and cultural engines for small towns across the state. The second round of RDMS funding builds upon $106 million in RDMS grants provided in 2022. “The RDMS and RISE grant programs are essential to supporting economic development in communities that need it most,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The State of Illinois is providing resources to revitalize downtown spaces and boost economic growth while investing in Illinois’ top-rated infrastructure.” RDMS Grantee Economic Development Region Award Amount Project Description Bubin Properties, LLC East Central $771,263 Phase 1 of the renovation planned for the vacant building at 48 East Main Street in Downtown Champaign and for adjacent properties. City of Bloomington North Central $1,999,603 Initial element of "Downtown for Everyone" Streetscape Program to revitalize downtown Bloomington through various roadway and infrastructure improvements. City of East Moline Northwest $2,000,000 Improvements will support economic growth by transforming 15th Avenue – the City’s “Main Street” – into an accessible, connected corridor that prioritizes space for pedestrians, shops and restaurants. City of Hillsboro Central $749,275 The City’s Downtown Main Street Improvement Project Phase II addresses sidewalks, curbing, water service and lighting. City of McHenry Northeast $771,263 Reconstruct Riverside Drive from Venice Avenue to just past Pearl Street in the City's downtown district. City of Mendota Northwest $1,988,625 “Rise From the Ashes Revitalization Project” will develop a multi-purpose city-owned and city-managed downtown building impacted by devastating fire in 2022. City of Morris Northeast $771,263 Design, engineering and installation of streetscape enhancements in downtown Morris recommended in the Morris Downtown Master Plan. City of Nokomis Central $330,000 The Downtown Streetscape & Beautification Project will install storefront ADA sidewalk along Illinois Route 16 (W. State St.) from S. Spruce Street to Pine Street. City of Rockford Northern Stateline $2,000,000 Madison Street Phase II streetscape improvements. City of Spring Valley Northwest $695,430 The City of Spring Valley Downtown Revitalization Project will bring streetscape improvements enhancing access to the businesses in the 100 and 200 blocks on St. Paul St. City of West Chicago Northeast $2,000,000 Streetscape project will improve the aesthetics, functionality, accessibility and state of repair of Main St. and Turner Ct. between Washington St. and Wilson Ave. JAC Managing Member LLC Southwest $2,000,000 Restore Jacoby Building Renovation in Alton to develop a 1904 furniture company building into 18 apartments, a restaurant and an art center. Article continues after sponsor message Re:purpose Development LLC Southern $771,263 Rehabilitation and redevelopment of Hoffman Hart building in downtown Centralia. The Springfield Project Central $1,999,251 The CAP 1908 Innovation Center will be a business incubator, accelerator and co-working space, offering a wide range of small business and organization programming on Springfield’s East Side. Village of Lake Villa Northeast $855,013 "Station One" project will acquire and develop a vacant fire station building and mixed-use commercial property for mixed-use development that includes commercial, residential, civic and public recreation spaces. Village of Walnut Northwest $297,750 This final phase of the Village’s rehabilitation would include sidewalk replacement/improvements, new modern street light installation and installing a new asphalt pavement surface. Through the RISE Implementation Program, the State is allocating funding toward economic development projects or initiatives identified in plans produced with support from RISE Local and Regional Planning grants to accelerate economic recovery. This includes acquiring land for affordable housing development, street scaping, historic building renovation and other critical infrastructure projects identified in localities’ RISE plans. “The City of Jacksonville exudes small-town charm with big city amenities, which is helping us bring new people here to work and do business,” said Kristin Jamison, President of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corp. “Funding from the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program and the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program will afford the City of Jacksonville opportunities to further improve our downtown district and bolster workforce housing – critical resources that will strengthen the entire Jacksonville region.” “Our community is excited and thankful to accept this grant from Governor Pritzker and his administration,” said Mayor Andy Ezard. “After the pandemic, we evaluated specific needs throughout our community that needed a boost. It was apparent that workforce housing was at the forefront. Being selected for this grant will certainly start us off strong and give us an edge in turning around our weaknesses and strengthen our city, county & state to thrive in the future. We appreciate Governor Pritzker and his team to make this possible.” RISE Grantee Economic Development Region Award Amount Project Description City of Carbondale Southern $2,000,000 Phase 2 of Washington Street Entertainment and Events Plaza – construction of a market-activity pavilion at the Carbondale Entertainment and Events Plaza. City of Effingham Southeast $373,500 Purchase of 2.6 acres of property on Heritage Ave. to develop and provide affordable workforce housing. City of Jacksonville Central $2,000,000 Project will acquire an identified site to develop workforce housing. City of Monmouth West Central $1,504,646 Project includes the reconstruction/streetscaping of Main St. from 2nd Ave. to 1st Ave. and from Archer Ave. to Boston Ave., with the previously reconstructed Public Square between the two sections of the project. City of Pana Central $1,245,000 Develop three-parcel lot in downtown Pana into outdoor event space, including service hook-ups for food trucks, ADA-compliant restrooms and outdoor seating. City of Red Bud Southwest $932,041 Infrastructure development for the Red Bud Business Park. City of Woodstock Northeast $1,047,750 Renovate the Opera House's Stage Left Café and its west annex as a reception and bar area, and Woodstock will install three dual-screen interactive kiosks on the Square to engage residents and visitors in music and art, holiday celebrations, cultural events and Opera House and Stage Left Café performances. McLean County Regional Planning Commission North Central $250,000 Fund the Housing Coordinator position over the two-year grant performance period. Village of Flanagan North Central $895,361 Dredging of Lagoon at wastewater treatment facility. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending