DECATUR – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced a $2 billion investment from Cronus Chemicals LLC (Cronus) to construct a new fertilizer production facility in Tuscola, Illinois. Supported by DCEO with an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement, the new investment will create 130 new jobs in Central Illinois, bolster the state’s manufacturing and agricultural industries, and reduce the state’s reliance on imported nitrogen products.

“Illinois is building the infrastructure to power an entirely new bioeconomy by attracting major industry players to innovate right here in our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Cronus Chemicals is a shining example of that vision. Their new $2 billion, state-of-the-art facility in Tuscola will create more than 130 full-time jobs, serve as an anchor for the agricultural industry of tomorrow, and spur investment that will extend out across not just agriculture, but the entire Illinois economy.”

“We are delighted to reach this new milestone in the development of the Cronus Ammonia Plant Project,” said Melih Keyman, Chairman of Cronus Chemicals' Board of Directors. “Our state-of-the-art facility in Tuscola represents a significant leap forward for the agriculture sector in Illinois and beyond. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Governor Pritzker and Team Illinois for their invaluable and continued support of our project.”

With U.S. ammonia demand outpacing supply and Illinois as the nation’s largest consumer, the new facility will produce 950,000 short tons annually, establishing Cronus as a key player in national and global fertilizer markets. This ammonia production includes carbon capture and storage (CCS) to trap and store up to 90% of carbon dioxide instead of releasing it—reducing carbon emissions. The facility will also provide locally produced fertilizers to Midwestern farmers.

The announcement coincides with the 2025 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, where agricultural and manufacturing leaders from across the nation convene to highlight innovation and investment in rural America.

“The EDGE incentive program has been critical to the continuous growth of Illinois' economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This investment will not only support the construction of Cronus' world-class facility, but it will also create good-paying jobs in Central Illinois. Cronus’ decision to build their new facility in Illinois is a testament to what makes this state the best place to live, work, and do business.”

"We are proud another company has made the decision to grow and scale in Illinois," said Christy George, President and CEO of the Illinois Economic Development Corporation. "Illinois offers an ideal location, infrastructure, strong workforce, and rich history of agricultural innovation."

“This transformative investment by Cronus Chemicals will provide a tremendous opportunity for Douglas County, bringing hundreds of well-paying jobs once the project is complete, as well as during its construction. The project will energize our local economy and return ammonia production to the area after it departed for several decades. We appreciate the Cronus team’s commitment to bringing their project to reality and their ongoing partnership with our community,” said Brian Moody, Executive Director, Douglas County Economic Development Corporation.

As part of the State's incentive package, Cronus Chemicals LLC received an EDGE tax credit, and has committed to making a $2 billion investment and creating 130 new full-time jobs. A link to the full agreement can be found here . In 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in Illinois communities across the state.

“We are happy for today’s announcement, and we are grateful to Cronus for their diligence and persistence to make this project happen. We are excited for the opportunity this project will create for our city and for surrounding communities. We thank Team Illinois and the Douglas County Economic Development Corporation for their partnership and dedication in attracting new manufacturing employment,” said Mayor of Tuscola Daniel J. Kleiss.

“Central Illinois is home to the world’s best farmland and amazing manufacturing innovation and ingenuity. Today’s announcement by Cronus highlights the important relationship between agriculture and manufacturing, as this new state-of-the-art ammonia fertilizer plant will produce a critical agricultural input for our farmers using safe and proven carbon capture and sequestration technology to reduce emissions. This is a big win for Illinois,” said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

With a diverse array of exports, including chemicals, agricultural products, and machinery, Illinois has solidified its role on the global stage in these industries. Agriculture in Illinois is a central driver of the economy, with the state ranking No. 1 in the production of soybeans, pumpkins, and horseradish; No. 2 in corn; No. 4 in hogs; and No. 10 in wheat. Illinois is home to more than 71,000 farms that produce more than $26 billion in agricultural products. Illinois exports $13.7 billion in agricultural products, with $3 billion to Mexico, $2 billion to Canada, and $1.5 billion to China.

