CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced investments in Holcim’s Chicago operational headquarters for the planned spin-off of its North American business to be named Amrize. Holcim’s $18.6 million investment in capital expenditures, bolstered by an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement with DCEO, will establish Chicago as the operational headquarters for its planned North American spin-off, poised to meet the growing needs for advanced building solutions across the country.

“Illinois is thrilled that Holcim will continue to grow its presence in our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to our competitive incentive programs, paired with our skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and commitment to innovation, Illinois continues to position itself as a premier destination for businesses to grow and locate.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As part of the State's comprehensive incentive package, Holcim received an EDGE tax credit, and has committed to making an $18.6 million investment, nearly doubling the size of its Chicago employee base by creating 50 new full-time jobs and retaining 62 full-time jobs. A link to the full agreement can be found here. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in Illinois communities across the state.

“Through DCEO’s EDGE program, the State continues to provide critical support to companies looking to locate or expand in Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Bolstered by State incentives, Holcim will further invest in Chicago while creating new, good-paying jobs and opportunities for Illinois’ working families.” ?

Supported by EDGE incentives, Amrize will be strongly positioned to capitalize on North America’s strong construction momentum. With more than 450 employees in Illinois, Holcim materials have played a role in building recent Chicago landmarks including Maggie Daley Park and the 606 Trail.

Following execution of the planned spin-off, Amrize will be the largest building solutions company focused exclusively on the North American market. With 19,000 employees, and a leading footprint that includes operational headquarters in Chicago and a production and distribution network of more than 1,000 facilities, Amrize will serve all U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

More like this: