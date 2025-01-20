SPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced $14.7 million in federal grant funding will be used to extend the state’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA) beyond June 30, 2025. The funding will be awarded to the existing 15 providers announced in 2024.

LFPA was launched as the Illinois – Equitable Access Towards Sustainable Systems (IL-EATS) program in 2022 by the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) in a joint effort to transform the food system. Under the program, lead agencies such as food banks and non-profit organizations receive grant funds to purchase food from underserved farmers at a fair market value which is then provided at no cost to food-insecure communities. The program prioritizes ensuring culturally responsive fresh foods are available to Illinois’ most vulnerable families.

“The continuation of this vital program ensures that those at both ends of Illinois’ food chain – historically underserved farmers and vulnerable communities – receive the support they need and deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to our federal partners, IDOA and IDHS are dispersing $14.7 million in grant funding to support local farmers while addressing food insecurity in communities that are often overlooked.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the initial rollout of the federally funded program, Illinois has been committed to sourcing 100% of LFPA products from socially disadvantaged farmers, growers and producers.

“In a state where Agriculture is our number one industry, no one should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Ag connects us all, and these grant funds build a bridge between disadvantaged farmers and our most vulnerable communities needing access to fresh, nutrient dense, culturally relevant food.”

“This innovative program creates new markets for farmers and pays fair market value for their products, which bolsters the economy and ultimately strengthens the food supply chain in Illinois,” said Jerry Costello, IDOA Director. “We have seen first-hand the difference it’s making, and we are grateful to Governor Pritzker and the USDA for extending the cooperative agreement.”

“Illinois families should have access to nutritious, culturally responsive food,” said Dulce M. Quintero, IDHS Secretary Designate. “This program creates more equitable access to fresh food, all locally grown by under-utilized farmers and growers, in underserved communities.

To learn more about LFPA, visit extension.illinois.edu/il-eats.

More like this: