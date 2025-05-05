NORMAL – Governor JB Pritzker and Rivian today announced that the company is constructing a new 1.2 million-square-foot supplier park in Normal. As part of this, Rivian will invest nearly $120 million, which will enable the company to develop the supplier park and create nearly 100 new direct jobs. This significant investment will pave the way for EV suppliers to locate in the park and create hundreds of new jobs while bolstering the supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem in Illinois. Construction on the supplier park is underway and is expected to be completed in 2026.

“In Illinois, we aren’t just making electric vehicles: we are creating an entire ecosystem – attracting investments, bolstering our workforce, and strengthening the EV manufacturing supply chain,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Rivian’s investment will attract suppliers from across the globe to invest in Illinois and continue to create good-paying jobs, providing Illinois with the competitive edge to thrive in the clean energy economy.”

“We are excited to see this supplier park coming together so quickly,” said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. “This will be a key enabler to increasing production at the plant in 2026 when we start to build R2 in addition to R1 and our commercial vans. We are grateful to Governor Pritzker and the state’s partnership, and are looking forward to welcoming suppliers at the new space.”

The park will allow the company to co-locate suppliers that produce component parts for Rivian vehicles, with the parts transported across Highway 150 to the company's main facility for assembly into the final R1 and R2 Rivian models. Hosting key suppliers nearby will help Rivian fortify their supply chain, which increases consistency and continuity in the manufacturing process.

“Rivian’s latest investment in Illinois is a clear reflection of the state’s growing leadership in the clean energy economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois is committed to building a sustainable future, supporting innovation, and expanding access to high-quality jobs, especially in the electric vehicle sector.”

Rivian’s investment was supported by a $16 million incentive package, which includes a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV Illinois) tax incentive valued at $5 million over the course of 20 years. The remaining incentive package primary consists of capital grant support. The REV Illinois agreement specificizes the creation of a minimum of 93 full time jobs and a $119.6 million investment. A link to the executed Rivian agreement can be found on the DCEO website.

“Illinois has long been a leader in clean energy manufacturing, and Rivian’s new $120 million investment underscores the strength of our electric vehicle ecosystem,” said Intersect Illinois President and CEO Christy George. “We are proud to see Rivian grow right here in Illinois, and we look forward to supporting Rivian’s suppliers who are building the future of clean energy and advanced manufacturing.”

"With the creation of this new supplier park and investment from Illinois, Gov Pritzker and Rivian, Bloomington and our surrounding community has the potential for more job creation and Economic development,” said Bloomington Mayor Dan Brady.

“This is one of the most exciting investments our region has seen — cementing Normal as a national leader in clean energy and putting us at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution,” said Assistant Majority Leader Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “We’re grateful to Rivian for their continued commitment to our community and workforce.”

“Normal is quickly becoming one of Illinois’ top centers of innovation, and Rivian’s expansion takes us to the next level — building a premier hub for advanced manufacturing and opportunity," said Representative Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). "Thank you to Rivian for believing in Normal and helping shape our future.”

“We are grateful to RJ & Rivian, for their continued investment in Normal. This expansion is a testament to Central Illinois’ workers, infrastructure and the economic development professionals of Team Illinois! Thank you to Governor Pritzker, our State and local elected, and DCEO for creating the incentive tools needed to bring projects like this home. We look forward to supporting Rivian’s growth for years to come,” said Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council President and CEO Patrick Hoban.

Last year, Governor Pritzker joined Rivian to announce a historic $1.5 billion investment from the company to build its highly anticipated R2 model at its Normal facility and create more than 550 full-time jobs.

The REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry for the state – clean energy production and manufacturing – which continues to grow with assistance from Illinois’ leadership and their support of innovative technologies that reduce costs and emissions. REV Illinois offers competitive incentives for companies all along the supply chain in the electric vehicle and renewables sector to expand in or relocate to Illinois, including future companies that will locate in the supplier park.

