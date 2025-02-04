CHICAGO - Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) are encouraging eligible Illinoisans to take advantage of savings offered by tax credits when filing their 2024 income tax returns this year.

“Depending on circumstances, taxpayers may be able to reduce the amount of taxes owed or receive larger refunds through tax credits,” explained Illinois Department of Revenue Director David Harris. “I urge all taxpayers to double-check their eligibility status and take advantage of these benefits when filing their tax returns this year.”

The Illinois Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To claim an Illinois EITC for tax year 2024 (tax returns due in 2025), taxpayers must file an Illinois income tax return, even if they do not owe any tax and are not required to file and:

have worked and earned income under $66,819 (income amount is dependent upon filing status and number of qualifying children),

have investment income below $11,600,

have a valid Social Security number (SSN) or IRS-issued Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) by the due date of the 2024 return (including extensions),

are at least age 18 by the end of 2024. Note: This includes taxpayers ages 18-24 and 65 and older without a qualifying child,

are a U.S. citizen or a resident alien all year.

Taxpayers eligible for the federal EITC automatically qualify for the Illinois EITC. Despite that, in tax year 2022 (the most recent IRS data available), approximately 8,274 taxpayers claimed the federal EITC but did not claim their Illinois EITC. This resulted in over $4 million in unclaimed EITC in Illinois.

The Illinois Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a new tax credit for the 2024 tax year for taxpayers who qualify for the Illinois EITC and have at least one child that is their dependent and under the age of 12 years old. The credit is calculated this year as 20% of the Illinois EITC. For tax year 2025, the Child Tax Credit will increase to 40% of the Illinois EITC.

The Volunteer Emergency Worker Credit (VEW) is available to volunteer fire service emergency workers that applied, qualified, and were awarded the credit – on a first come, first- served basis. The credit was expanded this year to include volunteers with county or municipal emergency services and disaster agencies. NOTE: Taxpayers must have a Voluntary Emergency Worker Credit Certificate to claim this credit. To obtain a certificate, taxpayers may visit MyTax Illinois, and scroll down to “Inquiries for Individuals” and select “Voluntary Emergency Worker Application.”

The Education Expense Credit allows parents or legal guardians of a full-time K-12 student under the age of 21, to take a 25% tax credit on qualified education expenses over $250. The total credit may not exceed $750, regardless of the number of qualifying students. Qualified educational expenses include tuition, book rental, and lab fees in excess of $250 paid to the school where the student is enrolled on a full-time basis. For home schooled students - book rental and lab fees greater than $250 are eligible when attending a qualified home school program.

The Illinois Property Tax Credit is a credit on an individual’s income tax return equal to 5 percent of Illinois property tax (real estate tax) paid on a principal residence. A taxpayer must own and reside in his or her residence in order to take this credit.

For additional information regarding any of these tax benefits, taxpayers may visit Credits.

IDOR's taxpayer assistance numbers are available for tax-related inquiries and include automated menus allowing taxpayers to check the status of a refund, identify an IL-PIN, or receive estimated payment information without having to wait for an agent. To receive assistance taxpayers may call 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336. Free language assistance for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) individuals is available. For additional information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2025 tax season, taxpayers may visit IDOR's website at tax.illinois.gov.

