CHICAGO – As students across Illinois return to the classroom, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) are reminding both parents and educators to take advantage of valuable tax benefits available on their 2025 Illinois individual income tax returns.

“As Governor, I am focused on lowering costs and making life a little more affordable for working families—especially as children head back to school,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I want parents and educators to know that they can take advantage of tax credits to help cover qualified educational expenses. These tax credits will put money back in the pockets of working families, improve learning environments for students statewide, and make this busy time easier for parents and teachers.”

Tax Benefits for Parents and Guardians

The Illinois K-12 Education Expense Credit allows parents or legal guardians of full-time K-12 students (under age 21) to claim a 25% tax credit on qualified education expenses over $250. The maximum credit is $750 per household, regardless of the number of qualifying students. Eligible expenses include tuition, book rentals, and lab fees paid to the student’s school. For home-schooled students, book rental and lab fees over $250 qualify when part of an approved home school curriculum.

In Tax Year 2024, more than 197,350 Illinois taxpayers claimed the Education Expense Credit, totaling over $64 million, with the average credit amounting to $324.

“Back-to-school season brings significant costs, and we recognize the dedication of Illinois educators, and the sacrifices parents make to support their children’s learning,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “These tax credits help ease the financial burden by offering substantial savings on eligible expenses and reflect our ongoing commitment to investing in education and helping families and teachers keep more of their hard-earned money.”

Tax Benefits for Educators

The K-12 Instructional Materials and Supplies Tax Credit supports teachers, instructors, counselors, principals, and aides who work at least 900 hours in a full-time K-12 school during the school year. Eligible educators can claim up to $500 in tax credits for out-of-pocket spending on classroom materials. Married couples who are both qualifying educators and file jointly may claim up to $1,000.

In Tax Year 2024, more than 81,900 educators claimed this credit, totaling over $35.5 million in savings.

Taxpayers are encouraged to keep receipts on all qualifying purchases, so they are accessible when it is time to file taxes.

To learn more about the Illinois Education Expense Credit, please read IDOR Publication 112 located on IDOR's website tax.illinois.gov.

