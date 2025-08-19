CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) launched One Click College Admit – a statewide direct admissions program for Illinois public universities and community colleges. Through One Click College Admit, high school seniors and community college transfer students in Illinois will receive college acceptances into the state’s public universities by meeting only one criterion for admission: grade point average (GPA). This new program waives applications, application fees, essays and letters of recommendation for students.

“Enhancing access to Illinois’ public universities and community colleges with One Click College Admit will empower even more talented students across the state to realize their full academic potential through higher education,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This program marks another step in my administration’s steadfast effort to make Illinois the best state in the nation to receive an accessible, high-quality education — one that sets students of all backgrounds up for lifelong success.”

“One Click College Admit will ensure every student a spot at one of our state public institutions – making our state’s higher education system more accessible and equitable. Getting into college will be easy and stress-free for students and parents in Illinois,” said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. “This new program is designed to remove barriers often encountered when applying to college, especially for students who are the first in their family to go to college.”

“Illinois community colleges offer students a clear, affordable pathway to degrees, transfer opportunities and in-demand careers,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. “One Click College Admit removes barriers and ensures students know that community college is not just an option—it’s a smart first step toward their future.”

“By eliminating the stress of essays and burden of fees, One Click College Admit creates opportunities for students who might not have thought college was an option for them,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Working together with our sister agencies and policymakers on the state’s new direct admissions program, we can make college possible for more Illinois students.”

High school seniors can begin getting automatic acceptances to Illinois public colleges and universities through One Click College Admit now for enrollment in the fall of 2026 simply by creating a Common App account and entering basic biographical information and their GPA.

"We know from the latest research that a college degree remains one of the most reliable paths to higher income and economic mobility for students from all backgrounds," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. "One Click College Admit is removing barriers and making the path to higher education as simple as possible, so more Illinois students can access the opportunities and earning potential that come with a degree."

Beginning with the high school class of 2027, students can opt in to the program during their junior year of high school through an online form, ensuring they are eligible to receive direct admission offers during the fall of their senior year. By opting in to the program, parental consent is given for the student’s GPA to be shared with ISAC to match with the GPA admission requirements at partner public universities, which will give the student direct admission offers.

“Programs like One Click College Admit continue to streamline the college admissions process that will help keep Illinois’ best and brightest in our state,” said Dr. Jason Leahy, Executive Director of the Illinois Principals Association. The IPA looks forward to continuing to work with the state agencies to ensure our young people find educational opportunities in Illinois that best meet their needs.”

While community colleges operate under an open enrollment model and do not hold GPA requirements for admission, One Click College Admit will make sure high school seniors know that enrolling at their local community college is an option to continue their higher education journey.

Beginning in January 2026, One Click College Admit will also serve community college students. To participate in the program, community college students wishing to receive a direct admission offer to an Illinois public university must complete an online opt-in form. By opting in to the program, consent is given for the student’s GPA and required 30 transferable credit hours to be shared with ISAC to match with the admission requirements at partner public universities to identify the direct admission offers.

Visit the One Click College Admit website for detailed directions on how to participate in the program.

Great Admissions Redesign

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the IBHE, ICCB and ISAC with support from Lumina Foundation’s Great Admissions Redesign challenge.

Applying for Financial Aid

One Click College Admit is a direct admissions program to participating Illinois public institutions. It is not a financial aid program or free tuition program. Students in Illinois must still complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each academic year to determine their eligibility for financial aid. Students can learn more about how to access financial aid for college and how to apply here.

