SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed the first Statewide 9-1-1 Administrator. He has also made an appointment to the Medical Disciplinary Board and an appointment and reappointments to the Medical Licensing Board.

Name: Cindy Barbera-Brelle Position: Statewide 9-1-1 Administrator

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Cindy Barbera-Brelle as Illinois’ first Statewide 9-1-1 Administrator. In this role she will oversee the transition of the state’s 9-1-1 services from the Illinois Commerce Commission to the Illinois State Police. In addition, she will supervise the consolidation of redundant 9-1-1 systems while expanding 9-1-1 service to every county.

Barbera-Brelle is currently the Executive Director of the Northwest Central Dispatch System. In this role she is in charge of the day-to-day technical, administrative and operational functions of the multi-jurisdictional 9-1-1 communication center. The Northwest Central Dispatch System serves eleven communities in northwest-suburban Cook County. She also has experience as the Director of the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department where she oversaw its 9-1-1 emergency communication center for the unincorporated areas of the county.

In addition to her work in the public sector, Barbera-Brelle was a Senior Program Manager with Printrak. She oversaw the implementation of multi-agency computer aided dispatch and record management systems.

Barbera-Brelle earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in law enforcement administration. She holds a master’s degree from DePaul University and an MBA from the Keller School of Management. She lives in Mount Prospect.

