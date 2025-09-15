SPRINGFIELD — Jim Edgar, the two-term Republican governor who led Illinois through much of the 1990s with a steady focus on fiscal responsibility and bipartisan cooperation, died Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. He was 79.

Edgar died in Springfield after suffering complications from treatment for pancreatic cancer, a diagnosis he received in January, according to friends and associates. His family released a statement saying, “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved husband, father and grandfather Jim Edgar passed away this morning in Springfield from complications related to treatment for pancreatic cancer. We are deeply grateful for the love, support and kindness so many have shown to Jim and our family over these last several months.”

Edgar was known for his reserved demeanor and meticulous attention to fiscal matters. He was born in Vinita, Okla., and raised in Charleston, IL.

He is remembered as one of the state’s most popular governors, providing stability and preparing Illinois for the challenges of the 21st century.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement honoring Edgar’s legacy, calling him “a model public servant, a devoted father and husband, and an honest and honorable man.”

Pritzker added, “His commitment to reaching across the aisle in service of the people of Illinois undeniably made our state better.” He announced that flags across Illinois would be flown at half-staff in Edgar’s honor.

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski of Illinois’ 13th District also paid tribute, describing Edgar as “a mentor, true public servant, and dear friend.” Budzinski noted his “rare gift for bridging divides” and said, “In today’s era of division and political turmoil, his example of steady leadership and his voice of wisdom will be profoundly missed.”

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias reflected on Edgar’s emphasis on civility, compromise and compassion, calling those “the foundation of a healthy democracy.” Giannoulias said, “As we mourn his death, we can honor Jim by choosing to believe that — regardless of our differences — a better world is possible through kindness.”

Tim Drea, president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, acknowledged Edgar’s leadership with respect and collaboration despite occasional differences. “Governor Jim Edgar was a true public servant in every sense of the word,” Drea said. “He led Illinois with compassion, integrity and respect for all viewpoints... Governor Edgar will be missed, and our thoughts are with his family as we mourn this tremendous loss.”

Edgar’s tenure is remembered for its low-key style combined with intense dedication to fiscal prudence and bipartisan governance, leaving a lasting impact on the state’s political landscape.

