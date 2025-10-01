SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Illinois, and the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is encouraging residents to take advantage of free tools and resources to protect themselves online.

“As Governor, my top priority is to protect the people of Illinois — and that includes keeping Illinoisans safe from new and emerging cyber threats,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am proud to once again designate October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, bringing attention to the importance of online safety and further protecting our state. Whether it’s the evolving threats in our rapidly changing digital landscape or everyday safety measures, this month is about equipping Illinoisans with the knowledge, tools, and safeguards they need to safely navigate digital spaces.”

Recognizing the critical importance of cybersecurity, state officials are committed to providing the necessary tools and information to help residents protect themselves. This initiative aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the digital landscape securely.

“Cybersecurity awareness isn’t just for IT folks – it’s something that’s important for all of us,” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Statewide Chief Information Security Officer Jason Bowen. “Simple steps like using strong passwords and pausing before clicking make you and your family safer online.”

To further assist residents in understanding and implementing cybersecurity measures, DoIT has compiled a list of practical tips and guidelines. These resources are designed to help individuals safeguard their personal information and reduce the risk of cyber threats.

How can I keep my data safe?

Protecting your accounts is the single most important thing you can do to keep your data safe. Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. For passwords - consider making them complex (upper, lowercase, numbers, symbols) but longer passwords are stronger passwords. Use a unique password for each account. Avoid using known information about you in your passwords.

Keep your Internet browser and operating system up to date with the latest versions.

Be cautious about any online offers.

Monitor your online bank and credit accounts for unauthorized or suspicious spending.

Talk with your family about the importance of cybersecurity.

What is phishing?

Phishing is a technique used to get your personal information by email, websites, or phone. Phishing is an attempt to dishonestly gather personal information from you or to install malicious software on your device.

To avoid becoming a victim of phishing:

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Delete emails asking for personal information and block the sender.

Do not visit websites that may attempt to install malicious software.

Never give personal information to anyone over the phone or online.

For more cybersecurity tips, visit www.ready.gov/cybersecurity.

Governor JB Pritzker’s Proclamation is attached and more information can also be found at doit.illinois.gov.

