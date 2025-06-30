BELLEVILLE – Governor JB Pritzker continued his statewide re-election tour, celebrating our progress and making clear his commitment to keep Illinois moving forward. Day 2 included events in Belleville and West Frankfort highlighting the administration’s work to expand workforce development programs and put Springfield back on the side of working families.

STOP 5: BELLEVILLE

First, the Governor returned to Southwestern Illinois College. SWIC was the site of the Governor’s first official event in 2019, where he signed an executive order expanding workforce development. At yesterday’s event, the Governor highlighted the enormous progress the state has made since then, including launching a new manufacturing training academy at SWIC. The Governor was joined by SWIC President Nick Mance, Secretary Treasurer of the Southwest Illinois Building Trades Eric Oller, and Metro East leaders and supporters.

STOP 6: WEST FRANKFORT

Finally, the Governor concluded his statewide tour with a rally at IBEW Local 702. There, the Governor touted progress on one of his first campaign promises - to put Springfield back on the side of working families. From raising the minimum wage, to mandating paid leave and protecting workers’ rights, the Governor has made Illinois a leader in lifting up working people. The Governor was joined by Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea, Business Manager of IBEW Local 702 Steve Hughart, and Southern Illinois leaders and supporters.

