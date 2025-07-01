CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced that experienced government leader Christian Mitchell will join the ticket as a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Illinois. Mitchell, a former three-term state representative and current First Lieutenant in the Illinois Air National Guard, served as Deputy Governor for over four years during which time he was a principal force behind the transformative $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan and the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. The campaign released a new video, Meet Christian Mitchell, highlighting the announcement.

“Christian Mitchell is a proven leader with deep experience, steady judgment, and an unshakable commitment to the working families of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Whether it’s transforming our clean energy future, rebuilding our infrastructure, or keeping our communities safe, Christian has been a force behind so much of our progress. I couldn’t ask for a better partner to continue delivering results for the people of Illinois.”

“There is no one who fights harder for working families than Governor JB Pritzker and I am deeply honored to be his choice for Lieutenant Governor,” said Christian Mitchell. “The Governor has led with courage and compassion, and together we’ve built a foundation that’s moving Illinois forward. I’m ready to build on that progress—lowering costs, expanding opportunity, and making sure every community has the resources and opportunities they deserve. This is about delivering real results for the people of Illinois, and I’m excited to get to work.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Christian Mitchell began his career as a community organizer on Chicago’s South Side, before going on to serve as a state representative and the first African American executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois. As a Deputy Governor from the start of the Pritzker administration to 2023, Christian oversaw a portfolio that included infrastructure, energy, and public safety.

During his tenure, Christian led efforts on core administration priorities including passing the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which made Illinois a leader in clean energy. Christian was also a key force behind Rebuild Illinois, the largest capital plan in state history, and cannabis legalization with a nation leading social equity framework. Through the COVID-19 Pandemic, Christian oversaw the state’s medical supply chain, leading on everything from procuring supplies from overseas to ensuring hospitals and frontline workers had the tools they needed to save lives.

After overseeing the Illinois Department of Military Affairs as Deputy Governor, Christian commissioned and now serves as a First Lieutenant and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate in the Illinois Air National Guard. He also serves as Vice President for Civic Engagement at the University of Chicago, where he oversees government relations, civic partnerships, and business diversity initiatives to drive equitable growth on the South Side and across the region.

Christian is a graduate of the University of Chicago and Loyola University Chicago School of Law and is a member of the Illinois bar.

More like this: