CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday afternoon extended the state's stay-at-home order through April 30.

Illinois has had 5,994 cases of COVID-19 statewide across 54 counties.

"Tomorrow, I will sign an executive order to extend the stay-at-home order through the end of the month of April," he said. "That suspension will include onsite learning of all schools until the end of April. We need to maintain our course and keep working to flatten the curve. No community is immune to COVID-19."

Pritzker added: "We know there are even more people who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered at home and never qualified for a test. That is true in all 50 states."

