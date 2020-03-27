SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced eight new deaths and 488 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Health Department said a total of 86 percent of the fatalities are patients 60 and over.

Today’s additional deaths total brings the number to 34 throughout the state. Henry, Iroquois and Bureau counties were added to the list in Illinois reporting cases. IDPH reports a total of 3,026 cases in 40 counties in Illinois.

For questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. ?

More like this:

OSF Moeller Cancer Center Introduces Low-Dose CT Clinic for Early Detection of Lung Cancer
6 days ago
Attorney General Charges Former Macoupin County Employee With Theft, Wire Fraud
Yesterday
Attorney General Raoul Leads Coalition Urging Court To Block Tennessee Law Criminalizing Assistance To Youth For Out Of State Abortion Care
Apr 11, 2025
Wieland Theft Cases Yield Felonies Against East Alton, Wood River Men
Apr 7, 2025
Early-Career Prosecutors Secure Jury Trial conviction In Aggravated Assault Case
Mar 19, 2025

 