SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced eight new deaths and 488 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois.

The Health Department said a total of 86 percent of the fatalities are patients 60 and over.

Today’s additional deaths total brings the number to 34 throughout the state. Henry, Iroquois and Bureau counties were added to the list in Illinois reporting cases. IDPH reports a total of 3,026 cases in 40 counties in Illinois.

For questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. ?

