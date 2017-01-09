Declares 2017 the Year of Scott Air Force Base

SCOTT AFB – Governor Bruce Rauner today declared 2017 the Year of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, marking the base’s centennial birthday. He presented the proclamation to the base today at its centennial ceremony.

“Scott Air Force Base is a treasured asset to the Metro-East and all of Illinois, providing a century of service to our country,” Governor Rauner said. “Since 1917, Scott Air Force Base has proven to be on the forefront of innovation and technology to keep our country safe and secure and that mission continues today. It's my honor to recognize this significant achievement.”

Scott AFB is considered the eyes and ears of the Army Air Forces. The central command of the Defense Information System Agency (DISA) is housed at Scott AFB. DISA is the country's largest cyber operations center and on the forefront of protecting the country's cyber infrastructure. Governor Rauner attended the grand opening of the state-of-the-art facility in August.

Scott AFB is an economic engine for the region employing nearly 13,000 active duty, reserve, National Guard and government service members and generating $3.5 billion for the local economy.

