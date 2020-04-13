Last week I issued a warning that the Governor of Illinois would start releasing criminals under the guise of the Coronavirus and it appears that is exactly what has happened. The Chicago Tribune ran an article titled: “Gov. J.B. Pritzker quietly grants clemency requests to Illinois prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic, including one released Thursday who had been serving life”.

While the Governor opens the door and releases criminals into our communities he tells the rest of us that we are supposed to “shelter in place”. Senior citizens across the state are on lockdown, unable to see their families, but we are treated to criminals enjoying their homecomings.

The Governor is using the pandemic to further the cause of progressives by releasing criminals, many of whom were given multiple chances and received their sentences because they are repeat offenders. Some of the criminals released were sentenced under the “three strikes and you’re out” sentencing guidelines which simply state that a criminal must serve jail time for sure after their third felony conviction.

The latest round of releases hits home. One of those released early is an individual sentenced for murder back in 2008. He was 14 years old in 2007 when he murdered a 19-year old man in what was described as a “…gun sale gone bad”. A lawsuit filed against the Governor asks him to release elderly inmates from prisons as well as those with underlying issues. The released murderer who committed his crime here in Rockford isn’t even 30 yet and is hardly “elderly”. I suspect there are no “underlying issues” either.

The Governor is “quietly” releasing criminals into our communities and making a mockery of our criminal justice system. I will always side with the victims and their families instead of a leftist agenda that tries to make criminals the victims.

