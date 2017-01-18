SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner met with members of Illinois Workforce Innovation Board Apprenticeship Committee today to discuss the importance of bringing opportunity to every neighborhood in Illinois through apprenticeships. The committee’s efforts are focused on providing the same training and education services to all students across Illinois as part of a comprehensive cradle-to-career education.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Improving the quality of education is why I ran for office,” said Governor Rauner. “Apprenticeship programs are so critical to students because they deliver a pathway to good paying jobs and stable careers, especially for those who may not want to go or have access to college. Our Apprenticeship Plus initiative is one of three priority projects, and this committee will help lead the state’s efforts to expand apprenticeships in Illinois.”

In June 2016, the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board created a standing Apprenticeship Committee to design and oversee implementation of a comprehensive and integrated apprenticeship system for Illinois. The committee’s goal is to lead the State’s efforts in expanding and transforming apprenticeship in Illinois by building capacity, infrastructure and expert support. Members of the committee include leaders in business industry as well as training providers, local workforce innovation boards, labor, philanthropies, community colleges, college-based organizations, rehabilitation services and employment exchange services.

More like this: