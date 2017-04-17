PEORIA – Governor Rauner today toured Getz Fire Equipment and discussed the administration’s efforts to grow Illinois’ economy.

“The mission of Getz Fire is incredibly important and noble. For 60 years, you have worked diligently to protect the life and property of the people of Illinois,” said Governor Rauner. “We want to make sure that you’re around for another 60 years. That’s why we have to make changes to get our state back on track.”

As part of the visit, Governor Rauner met with employees to discuss the administration’s plans to get Illinois back on track to economic growth and success. Economic regulations and high taxes have crushed small businesses and hardworking people. A study from the Mercatus Group at George Mason University shows that Illinois has more than 250,000 restrictions and roadblocks holding back small businesses. Currently, the administration is working to cut the regulatory red tape to make it easier for people to start businesses and thrive in Illinois.

Getz Fire Equipment Company has been a recognized leader in the fire protection industry since 1957. The provide fire safety solutions and equipment for residential, commercial and industrial clients in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

