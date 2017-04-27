SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today hosted a Facebook Live to connect with students across Illinois for an interactive, virtual school visit. Students from nearby Riverton also joined the Governor at the Capitol.

“By far, my favorite thing to do as governor is visit with students and teachers across the State of Illinois,” Governor Rauner said. “Thanks to technology and social media, we were able to connect with more classrooms than ever before.”

Governor Rauner took questions from students and teachers from Rockford, Momence, Channahon and Murphysboro, among others. Additionally, third graders from Ms. Glore’s Riverton Elementary School joined Governor Rauner at the State Capitol as part of the Facebook Live.

Today, the Governor spoke about what it’s like to work every day for the people of Illinois and how he’s working to ensure every child in Illinois receives a high-quality education.

Video of the event can be found here.