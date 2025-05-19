CHICAGO - In mid-May, the Trump Administration, through U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), terminated the Digital Equity Capacity Program.

In Illinois, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s (DCEO) was in the process of implementing a Digital Equity Capacity Grant under this Program. This grant would have provided more than $23.7 million to Illinois organizations across the state to equip households and residents with the skills, resources, and tools needed to use high-speed internet and fully participate in Illinois’ economy.

“The internet is a key to our economy. In Illinois, we need to make sure our many rural areas have the tools they need to access the internet and the doorways it opens for jobs, education, and telemedicine,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Instead of enabling more people to participate in our economy, Donald Trump is turning his back on rural America, veterans, seniors, and other communities who deserve the opportunity to use the internet to access basic services and help grow our economy.”

"In today’s world, equitable high-speed internet access is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. It's unsurprising that the Trump administration has eliminated another essential program for our most vulnerable populations and rural communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “While the Trump administration continues to lead with chaos, we’ll continue championing closing the digital divide and activating a future that works for everyone."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included programs and funding for local governments and organizations throughout the state to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet to communities that need the digital tools and skills to fully participate in a modern economy. The programs would help distribute electronic devices, provide training and outreach, and enable more communities with digital skills. The programs were targeted toward 10 million Illinoisians who have historically experienced lower rates of computer and internet access, including rural areas, poorer communities, veterans, seniors, and more. Without a computer, home internet, and the ability to use the internet safely, it would not be possible for a job seeker to create a resume and apply for jobs, a farmer to use data to optimize crop and livestock production, a senior to pay their bills online, or patients to participate in telehealth visits with their healthcare provider.

“Because of the Trump Administration’s spiteful crusade to gut critical government programs, Illinoisans will lose the internet access that allows them to speak with their doctor, complete homework assignments, or pay their bills. The President seems to forget that there are real people who are harmed by his reckless declarations, and the termination of the Digital Equity Capacity Grant is just the latest example,” said U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL). “While the President continues to slash programs that serve Illinoisans, the Illinois delegation and I will continue to push back and stand up for our constituents.”

“Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable, affordable internet connection—no matter their zip code,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “Cutting this critical funding is just another example of the Trump administration hurting Illinois families, ripping away resources and tech equipment needed to participate in today’s digital economy. This is unacceptable—I’ll continue working with Governor Pritzker and DCEO to push back on Trump’s one-sided agenda and protect our essential federal funding programs as we keep helping folks in every corner of our state.”

“The termination of this program places the greatest burden on our seniors, rural communities, lower-income families, and students,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Our efforts, alongside our statewide partners, are vital to making sure every Illinoisan has the tools and digital knowledge needed to thrive in today’s connected world.”

In response to the notice of funding opportunity issued by DCEO for the Illinois Digital Equity Capacity Grant, Illinois received over 260 applications to support local institutions across the state in their efforts to improve access to internet, computers, and digital skills, furthering emphasizing the need for this assistance across the state.

To prepare for the historic Digital Equity Act program, Illinois provided state funding through the Digital Equity Capacity Kickstarter (DECK) program to statewide partners – including nonprofits, libraries, healthcare organizations, and more. From December 2023 until April 2025, dozens of partner organizations hosted more than 4,300 digital skills training classes, participated in more than 900 community outreach events, and distributed more than 1,400 devices.

“The computer lab is a vital resource for our community, and we had plans to continue building on that momentum and adding new resources for our community members,” said Hannah Miller, Library Director at Carlinville Public Library and DECK Program Recipient. “When I heard the news that this program had been cut, I was heartbroken. Heartbroken for our library and the vulnerable population we serve, and also for all of us. Everyone deserves access to reliable internet and the skills to use it to improve their lives. It's a 'must' to live and fully participate in the world today.”

“We need the tools to continue this momentum and digital navigation, skills and equity are a part of that,” said Desiree' Draine, digital navigator with UC2B. “The looks on the faces of clients when they ‘get it’ is so rewarding. I have walked people through basic computer skills and now they are coming in with new phones and laptops because they are no longer scared of upgrading or changing systems allowing them to keep up with modern life.”

DCEO and its partners from across the state have been preparing to implement this program since the passage of the Digital Equity Act in 2021. This includes the development of the Illinois State Digital Equity Plan (SDEP), which was informed by the input of over 1,250 Illinoisans at more than 50 sessions across a statewide listening tour, and includes goals and initiatives to close the digital divide in Illinois. Based on findings from an Illinois-wide internet use phone survey, at least 1.3 million residents across approximately 540,000 households have low digital literacy skills, meaning they do not feel confident using the internet to complete at least one of the basic tasks included in the survey, such as creating a resume. There is a demonstrated need for this program throughout Illinois as proven by responses and testimonials heard during the listening tour, from internet and phone surveys, and through local and regional partners, many of which can be found in the SDEP.

