NORMAL - Governor Bruce Rauner today visited Rivian Automotive's new facility in Normal. The company is repurposing the 2.4 million square foot plant that was once home to Mitsubishi Motors.

"We’re excited Rivian has chosen Illinois to call home. It is built around innovation and is an example of the future we are building," said Governor Rauner. "We’re working to bring common-sense reforms that will help Illinois become even more competitive. That way all of our businesses in Illinois have a better chance to thrive right here at home."

Article continues after sponsor message

Rivian is investing $175 million into the plant and will bring more than 1,000 jobs to Central Illinois once the company’s first product reaches full volume. Rivian Automotive is an automotive technology company that purchased the former Mitsubishi Motors North America plant early this year to begin manufacturing their cutting-edge products to advance the shift to sustainable mobility.

Video from the event can be found here.

More like this: