Recognizes Chicago Chinatown's 105th anniversary and contributions to state CHICAGO - Governor Bruce Rauner celebrated the Year of the Rooster with the Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, while also honoring Chicago Chinatown's 105th anniversary.



"Tonight we celebrate the Year of the Rooster, as well as the wonderful and enduring legacy of the Chicago Chinatown," Governor Rauner said. "Chicago Chinatown is booming! The contributions of Chinatown as an economic engine is an asset to the State of Illinois."



Chicago Chinatown has grown 25 percent since 2000, and is one of the only Chinatowns in the United States that is growing. The Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce supports the community through expanding businesses, education and promoting the area as a tourism destination.



Governor Rauner recently hosted students of the Ray Chinese School in the western Chicago suburbs, where they helped decorate the Governor's Office to celebrate the Year of the Rooster.