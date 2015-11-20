SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees.

Name: Kathryn Jean Olson

Position: Chair – Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has reappointed Kathryn Jean Olson the Chair of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, which she joined in 2011 and has chaired since 2013. She brings with her nearly four decades of experience in dental hygiene and healthcare outreach and administration.

Currently, Olson is the Dental Director at Crusader Community Health, where she was previously the Director of Pediatric Dental and Outreach Programs. Prior to joining Crusader Community Health she spent 12 years as Clinic Administrator at Milestone Dental Clinic in Rockford, nine years coordinating various programs in the Swedish American Health System, and nearly two decades in private practice as a dental hygienist. She has served on a number of professional boards and associations, including 13 years as a board member of the Academy of Dentistry for Persons with Disabilities, two of which she spent as president. In 2009 the Academy presented her with the Harold Berk Award for outstanding leadership working with persons with disabilities.

Olson received her diploma in Dental Hygiene from Marquette University. She also has a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and has done Speech Pathology coursework at Northern Illinois University. She lives in Rochelle.

Name: John McGlasson

Position: Board Member – Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board

Article continues after sponsor message

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed John McGlasson to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. McGlasson’s extensive involvement in the community, local government and his experience in business will bring an important perspective to the board.

Currently, McGlasson works in sales for Pro Com Services of Illinois. Previously, he worked for Supreme Radio Communications, and the family-owned Pontiac Seed House and Flower Shop. McGlasson is a former member of the Livingston County Board and the Pontiac City Council. He is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the former vice president and board member of the Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management.

McGlasson attended Illinois State University and lives in Pontiac.

Name: Daniel Caulkins

Position: Trustee – Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Dan Caulkins to the Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. Caulkins is an EIU alumnus and brings more than 40 years of business and management experience to the board, as well as experience in local government.

Currently, Caulkins is the Vice President and COO of Patterson House, Inc. The company operates homes for adults with developmental disabilities. In addition, he assists in the operation of Franciscan Properties in West Chicago.

Previously, Caulkins was a member of the Decatur City Council. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and Illinois National Guard.

Caulkins earned his degree from Eastern Illinois University. He lives in Decatur.

More like this: