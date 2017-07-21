CHICAGO – Today, Gov. Bruce Rauner announced he has appointed Stuart King to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. King’s decades-long relationship with the school will be invaluable to the board’s success.

King served as the Interim Assistant Dean of Clinical and Academic Affairs at the University of Illinois’ College of Medicine. In that role, he oversaw the medical school accreditations and curriculum. He also taught on an as-needed basis. King is a practicing physician with the Christie Clinic in Champaign. He previously practiced with Medical Anesthesia Consultants in Florence, S.C.

King received his B.A., M.D. and his MBA from the University of Illinois and lives in Champaign.

