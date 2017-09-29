CHICAGO– Gov. Bruce Rauner attended the 68th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) where he discussed the economic potential of the Illinois-China relationship. The reception, hosted by Consul General Hong Lei, brought together leaders in business, education and government.

“The China-US relationship is one of the most strategic bilateral relationships in the world and cooperation between the local governments is an important component of the Sino-US relations,” said Gov. Rauner.

The governor told an audience of over 700 people that he is committed to strengthening the state’s economic partnership with China and increasing trade and investment between the two nations. Part of that commitment, he said, includes a pipeline for the next generation of global leaders as a result of the partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Zhejiang University, and Hangzhou Wanxiang. Polytechnic.

“With the joint efforts of both sides, China and the State of Illinois has established a robust and win-win partnership, which has greatly contributed to the development of China-U.S. relations,” said Consul General Hong Lei. “Governor Rauner's recent visit to China has just injected new impetus to this dynamic relationship. I look forward to joining hands with Governor Rauner and friends from all circles to forge an even stronger relationship between China and Illinois so as to benefit our two peoples.”

Governor Rauner recently returned from his first international trade mission to China visiting the cities of Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Beijing. He emphasized the importance of the State of Illinois’ role in international engagement and being on the forefront in bringing the two nations closer together.

