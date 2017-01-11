SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today released the following statement on SB 550, the bill that would require testing of drinking water for lead at schools and daycares:

“This bill shows what is possible when we work together. I applaud the General Assembly for passing this bipartisan legislation that requires testing of drinking water for lead at schools, daycares, and facilities determined to be high risk because of the potential for exposure to Illinois’ youth.”

