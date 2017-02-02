CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA) has awarded the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) $4.173 million dollars to reimburse funds spent for the new water treatment facility at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy (IVHQ). The scope of the work included repair, replacement and upgrades to the domestic water system at the Illinois Veterans Home in order to treat the water with chemicals and heat, and to eliminate non-circulating plumbing.

"Our veterans are our heroes and we are the greatest nation on Earth because of our veterans,” said Governor Rauner. “It’s our responsibility, our duty to give back to those who have given so much for our state and our nation and these funds will allow us to continue to protect and serve our nation’s heroes.”

“This funding will reimburse the Illinois EPA, which funded the critical work needed in our Veteran’s Home in Quincy,” said Erica Jeffries, Director of the IDVA. “We look forward to continuing to work with the USDVA to support our Illinois Heroes, their families and our hard working staff in our Veteran’s Homes.”

The construction of this new state-of-the-art water treatment facility features redundancy capabilities and decentralization of the domestic hot water system, providing 160 degree water to all points-of-use throughout the Veterans’ Home. Additionally, the project involved domestic plumbing replacement, removal, and other upgrades where necessary resulting in a new domestic water service for the campus.

The funding was made possible through the VA State Veterans Home Construction Grants Program, which prioritizes projects that have significant impact on resident safety. The construction of the new water plant is scheduled to be completed in February 2017.

