CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today, on the eve of the state’s 198th birthday, he has made appointments to the Illinois Bicentennial Commission. On September 20, Governor Rauner signed Executive Order 2016-11 to create the new Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Governor's Office of the Illinois Bicentennial to lead the planning for the celebration of the state's 200th birthday.

The EO establishes a commission of no more than 51 voting members which will be housed within the new Bicentennial Office under Executive Director Stuart Layne. No more than 40 members may be appointed by the Governor and one member each may be appointed by the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, the Senate Minority Leader, the House Minority Leader, the Attorney General, the Lieutenant Governor, the Treasurer, the Comptroller, the Secretary of State, and the Mayors of Chicago and Springfield.

The following individuals have been appointed to the commission:

Ellen S. Alberding, President, The Joyce Foundation

Pam Althoff, State Senator, 32nd District (Appointed by the Senate Minority Leader)

Liandro Arellano Jr., Mayor, City of Dixon

Ed Burke, 14th Ward Alderman, City of Chicago

Gloria Cardenas Cudia, President, Salsa Business Network

Gloria Castillo, President & CEO, Chicago United

Harry L. Crisp II, CEO, Pepsi MidAmerica

John Crowley, Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast

Richard M. Daley, Former Mayor, City of Chicago

Karen Darch, President, Village of Barrington

Randy Dunn, President, Southern Illinois University System

Richard Edelman, President & CEO, Edelman

Fabian Elliott, Founder & CEO, Black Tech Mecca Inc.

llene S. Gordon, President & CEO, Ingredion

David Joens, Director, Illinois State Archives (Appointed by the Secretary of State)

Jim Kinney, Immediate Past President, Illinois Realtors

Jan V. Kostner, Strategic Marking Consultant, JVK

Marilyn Kushak, President, Mid-West Family Broadcasting

James O. Langfelder, Mayor, City of Springfield

Allen James Lynch, Veteran, Medal of Honor Recipient (Appointed by the Lieutenant Governor)

Shirley Madigan, Chairman, Illinois Arts Council Chairman & Trustee, After School Matters

Dan Mahoney Sr., Managing Partner, Fort Knox Studios & 2112 Chicago

Melissa Mahoney, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Attorney General (Appointed by the Attorney General)

Richard Mark, Chairman & President, Ameren Illinois

Fidel Marquez, Senior Vice President of Government and External Affairs, ComEd

Susana Meza, Vice President of Marketing, Wintrust Financial Corporation

Oscar Munoz, CEO, United Airlines

Article continues after sponsor message

Stephanie Pace Marshall, Ph.D, Chancellor, The Lincoln Academy of Illinois

Donovan Pepper, National Director of Local Government Relations, Walgreens

Rikeesha Phelon, President & CEO, Phelon Public Strategies (Appointed by the Senate President)

John Powers, Owner, Union Street Tin Company

Jerry Reinsdorf, Chairman, Chicago Bulls & Chicago White Sox

Tom Ricketts, Chairman, Chicago Cubs

Todd Schwebel, President, The Schwebel Company

David Scott, Board Member, Illinois State Historical Society

Ruth Slottag, Partner, Slottag Communications (Appointed by the Mayor of Springfield)

Melody Spann-Cooper, Chairman, Midway Broadcasting Corporation

Larry Spivack, President. Illinois Labor History Society (Appointed by the Treasurer)

Joyce St. Clair, Chief Capital Management Officer, Northern Trust

Aaron Tennant, CEO, Simplex Leasing

Rocky Wirtz, Chairman, Chicago Blackhawks

Dick Wolf, Creator & Producer, Wolf Entertainment/NBCUniversal Television

Bernanda Wong, President & CEO, Chinese American Service League (CASL)

The following individuals will serve as non-voting members of the Illinois Bicentennial Commission:

James Cornelius, Collection Curator, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Lincoln

Brad Cole, Executive Director, Illinois Municipal League

Grant Hammer, Chief of Staff, Illinois Department of Agriculture

Lori Healey, CEO, Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority

Cory Jobe, Director, Illinois Office of Tourism

Brent Krebs, Chief of Staff, Illinois Department of Natural Resources

Brittany Ladd, Assistant Director, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity

Alan C. Lowe, Executive Director, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

Heidi Brown-McCreery, Director, Illinois Historic Preservation Agency

Kelly Nicholl, Chief Marketing Officer, Intersect Illinois

Beth Purvis, Illinois Secretary of Education

Samuel Wheeler Ph.D., State Historian, Illinois Historic Preservation Agency

More information on commission members can be found on the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration website.

More like this: