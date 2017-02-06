CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois State Board of Education.

Name: Darlene Ruscitti

Position: Board Member – Illinois Board of Higher Education

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Darlene Ruscitti to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Ruscitti’s professional commitment to improving educational outcomes for students and interaction with local governments will make her an important asset to the board.

Ruscitti is currently the Regional Superintendent of Schools in the DuPage Regional Office of Education. She oversees the office that supports area schools. In addition, she is a member of the P-20 Council and was a member of the Governor’s Local Government Consolidation and Unfunded Mandates Task Force. She has also volunteered with the United Way, DuPage Federation on Human Services Reform and Generations Serving Generations.

Ruscitti earned her bachelor’s degree from Northeastern Illinois University and her Ph.D. from Loyola University. She lives in Bloomingdale.

Name: Kevin Settle

Position: Board Member – Illinois State Board of Education

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Kevin Settle to the Illinois State Board of Education. Settle’s experience as a superintendent, assistant regional superintendent and teacher will bring important experience and regional perspective to the board.

Settle spent 34 years as an education professional. He is the former Superintendent of Mt. Vernon City Schools and the former Assistant Regional Superintendent for the Hamilton-Jefferson Counties Regional Office of Education. He also worked as a teacher and principal at Webber Township High School in Bluford.

Settle earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University. He lives in Mt. Vernon.

