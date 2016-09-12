SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Brittany J. Ladd as the Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. She will replace current Assistant Director Andria Winters who is leaving the administration for Intersect Illinois.

Ladd is currently the Chief Operating Officer at the Department of Commerce. In this role, she is responsible for the operations and management of the Department with a keen focus on customer service, efficiency and transparency. She also oversees the department’s budget and provides strategic guidance for all of the department’s units.

Previously, Ladd worked as a Management Consultant at Accenture focusing on organizational transformation and change management. In that role, she led transformation efforts at a number of Fortune 100 companies and federal government entities. In addition to her private sector experience, Ladd has significant experience in the public sector having worked in the Office of the Governor as Director of Operations and is an alum of Romney for President, Inc. and John McCain for President.

Ladd graduated from Northwestern University in 2008 with her bachelor of arts in history and political science. She lives in Chicago.

