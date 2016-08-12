SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced he has made an appointment to the Executive Ethics Commission. In addition, he has reappointed John Sigsbury and Terry Wilkerson to the Workforce Investment Board, and Phyllis Glink as Co-Chair of the Early Learning Council.

Name: Chasity Boyce

Position: Commissioner – Executive Ethics Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Chasity Boyce to the Executive Ethics Commission. Boyce brings years of private and public sector experience to the position.

Currently, Boyce is the Diversity and Inclusion Projects Manager at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. She works as a support to diverse associates, as well as strategizing on firm and office diversity and inclusion initiatives. Previously, she was an Associate General Counsel in the Office of the Governor. She managed the Governor’s clemency process and advised the Governor on legal issues pertaining to public safety, child welfare, and education. She has also worked at O’Hagan, LLC as a commercial litigator.

Boyce earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a law degree from Howard University.

