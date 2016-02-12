SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Employment Security Board of Review, the Employment Security Advisory Board, the State Banking Board of Illinois, and the Capital Development Board.

Name: Carolyn Holder

Position: Board Member – Employment Security Board of Review

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Carolyn Holder to the Employment Security Board of Review. Holder’s experience as an accountant and local elected official will provide an excellent perspective to the board.

Holder is currently an accountant at David M. Holder, PC. She assists taxpayers and small businesses with preparing tax returns and other accounting needs. Previously she worked as a mutual manager at Township Mutual Insurance Company of Sparta.

In addition to her work as an accountant, Holder is the Chairman of the Randolph County Soil and Water Board. She is also a trustee on the Baldwin Community Fire Protection District.

Holder holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and an M.B.A from Fontbonne College. She lives in Baldwin.

Name: Alberto Paracchini

Position: Board Member – State Banking Board of Illinois

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Alberto Paracchini to the State Banking Board of Illinois. Paracchini’s extensive experience in banking and finance makes him a natural choice for the board.

Currently, Paracchini is the CEO and President of Byline Bank. He is responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the bank. Prior to joining Byline Bank, Paracchini was the CFO of BXM Holdings, Inc. He oversaw investment opportunities and negotiated transactions for investors. In addition, Paracchini was the Executive Vice President of Midwest Bank and Trust Company.

Paracchini is a member of the Cook County Council on Economic Advisors and the Economic Club of Chicago. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Paracchini holds a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago. He lives in Winnetka.

Name: Jack Carney

Position: Board Member – Capital Development Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jack Carney to the Capital Development Board. His experience in construction and construction management will bring a valuable perspective to the position.

Carney previously managed ASC Construction, a heavy construction company in Boise, Idaho that specialized in dams, power houses, pulp and paper mills, and industrial projects. Carney was previously the President of Gray International and the VP of the Western Region at Morrison-Knudsen.

Carney holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. He lives in Arlington Heights.

Employment Security Advisory Board

Tim Drea* – AFL-CIO

Anthony Garcia* – UAW

Rob Karr* – Illinois Retail Merchants Association

Kim Maisch* – NFIB

William Potts* – SEIU

Rick Terven – United Association

*Denotes reappointment

