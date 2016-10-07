CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Greg Smith the new Director of the Illinois Lottery. Smith currently leads the Vermont Lottery and brings years of marketing and sales experience to the role.

Smith was appointed Executive Director of the Vermont Lottery Commission in June 2012. Prior to his appointment, Gregserved for five years as Director of Finance and Operations with The Vermont Country Store, a retail and direct marketing company.

He was owner-operator of an 18-room country inn in Killington, Vt. for 12 years. Before moving to Vermont in 1995 he managed payroll and tax accounting for a pharmaceutical company, SmithKline Beecham Corporation, for four years inPhiladelphia, Pa. His first job was with Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Greg earned his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

In addition, General Counsel Jason Barclay will leave the Administration at the end of October for a new position. As part of the Governor’s succession planning, Dennis Murashko will be named General Counsel to the Governor. He is currently serving as the Governor’s Deputy General Counsel and is responsible for a wide portfolio of issues, including pension reform, litigation matters, and union negotiations.

Prior to assuming his role in the Administration, Dennis was an appellate attorney with the law firm of Jones Day. He began his legal career as a law clerk to Judge Stephen F. Williams on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich on the Tenth Circuit. Before law school, Dennis worked as an actuarial consultant and helped companies analyze and evaluate their pension obligations.

Dennis earned his bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from Maryville University of St. Louis and his law degree magna cum laude from Northwestern University School of Law. He lives in Schaumburg with his wife and four children.

