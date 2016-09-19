 

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Lara Shayne to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. Shayne brings years of experience in labor relations to the board. 

Currently, Shayne is Senior Manager of Labor Relations for the Board of Education of the City of Chicago. In this role, she manages labor and employee relations for Chicago Public Schools. She also negotiates and implements collective bargaining agreements between unions and the Board of Education.

Shayne earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law. She lives in Chicago.

