SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today attended the quarterly meeting of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force (ITTF) and thanked the members for their work on behalf of the people of Illinois. He challenged the Task Force to be cognizant of cybersecurity and other risks that are growing across the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of our residents,” Governor Rauner said. “It is critically important to have a cohesive and thorough strategy that addresses the number of conventional, biological, and chemical weapons that could be used against us. We must continue to be vigilant to protect every Illinoisan from terrorism.”

The ITTF was established 14 years ago to advise the Governor on homeland security. It is made up of more than 60 agencies, organizations and associations. At the end of 2016, it reorganized its committee structure to respond to the changing threats within the state that include: Emergency Management, Fire Mutual Aid, Law Enforcement Mutual Aid, Transportation and Critical Infrastructure, and Public Health. This will allow for greater collaboration between members of the ITTF.

Video of the event can be found here.

More like this: