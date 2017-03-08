SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner joined Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti today to discuss issues affecting our rural communities in Illinois at the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs' 28th Annual Economic Development Conference in Springfield.

"Our rural communities may be small, but their impact is big,” said Governor Rauner. “Farms and agribusinesses are key to driving our economy forward into the 21st century and are economic drivers for our rural communities, which is why we are working hard to pass a balanced budget with changes to the system to create jobs, grow the economy and strengthen our schools. We need strong cities to build strong counties, and strong counties to build a stronger Illinois.”

This annual statewide conference is focused on improving the quality of life for small rural communities throughout the state. It features approximately 20 speakers from Illinois and beyond, who share their experience and expertise. This conference is in conjunction with the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council and Rural Partnerships.

Also speaking at the conference was Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti. The Lt. Governor chairs the Governor's Rural Affairs Council.

"This conference is great opportunity to share ideas and strategies in addressing rural issues - from healthcare and education to economic and workforce development," said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti. "I am committed to working with our rural partners to improve quality of life and increase opportunities for residents in rural Illinois."

The Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs (IIRA) builds the capacity of community leaders and policymakers by providing technical support, applied research, policy evaluation, and training across the state.

The theme of the conference is “Building Our Niche in a Changing Environment,” today and tomorrow.

