CHICAGO – Governor Rauner today attended the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s (IHCC) Business Conference Opening Breakfast. He highlighted the importance of the Hispanic community in Illinois and kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month. The IHCC Business Conference has grown into one of the largest gatherings of Hispanic business leaders in Chicago and across the country.



“The Hispanic community continues to bring unity and pride to our great state - you share a passion for freedom and opportunity for everyone,” Governor Rauner said. “Every day, I am fighting for the people of Illinois to see real change in Illinois. We need to invest in all Illinoisans and provide access to capital and opportunity. If we focus on making Illinois competitive and lay a solid foundation for economic growth and prosperity, all Illinoisans will benefit, and Illinois’ future will once again be bright.”



The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1990 as the Mexican American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois and it transitioned to the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2002. It is a community of Hispanic business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals. IHCC represents more than 70,000 businesses that contribute more than $15 billion to the state’s economy and provide more than 100,000 jobs to the people of Illinois.



IHCC is committed to helping entrepreneurs grow by equipping them with the tools and resources to be competitive in today’s economy through advocacy, specialized one-on-one training, networking and the Center for Hispanic Entrepreneurship.

