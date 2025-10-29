FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The Fairview Heights Food Pantry is seeking increased community support amid the ongoing government shutdown, which has left many government employees, military personnel, and families facing financial uncertainty.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsy issued the appeal, highlighting the impact of the shutdown and the freeze on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on local families. The Food Pantry, which provides food and supplies to residents in need, is experiencing heightened demand as a result.

“The Food Pantry can use your donations now more than ever,” Kupsy said in a statement. The pantry operates from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, and is located behind Fairview Heights City Hall at 10025 Bunkum Road.

Residents are encouraged to donate food items, dry goods, boxed and canned goods, toiletries, and other essentials. Financial contributions are also welcome, with checks made payable to the “Fairview Heights Food Pantry.” All donations will be used to purchase food and supplies for local families.

Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of City Hall or at the Recreation Center at any time.

Mayor Kupsy expressed gratitude to the community for its ongoing support and urged continued generosity during this challenging period.

“On behalf of myself and the volunteers who operate the Food Pantry, I want to thank you in advance for your consideration, support, and donations to support the families of our community.”

