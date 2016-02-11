EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Auditor Rick Faccin and his staff were recently honored by the Government Finance Officers Association. Faccin received the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement, and he and the Auditor’s Office staff were collectively received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The awards, presented in recognition of the continued excellence in the financial reporting and auditing practices of the Madison County Auditor’s Office, are the highest forms of recognition possible for governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“Every member of the Auditor’s Office works exceptionally hard and takes great pride in ensuring the public’s money is accounted for and spent according to the law,” Faccin stated. “Of equal importance is the transperancy of our efforts. One of the ways we have earned the public’s trust is by making the results of our work public.”

Faccin said the internal audits conducted by the Auditor’s Office, the county checkbook and a wealth of other information is available to the public on the Madison County web site, www.co.madison.il.us.

A native of Alton, Faccin was first elected to the Madison County Auditor position in 2000, and was re-elected in 2004, 2008 and 2012. Prior to becoming Auditor, Faccin served as the director of Catholic Charities in Alton for more than 22 years. “My whole career has been dedicated to public service,” Faccin said.

“Rick Faccin is a professional who exemplifies the type of individuals who are dedicated to serving the public,” stated Madison County Board Chairman Alan J. Dunstan. “This recognition of Rick and his staff is indicative of the professionalism of not just the Auditor’s Office, but of all the Madison County government staff working to serve the people of our county.”

